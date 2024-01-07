Top stories of the week: new principals at NBHS and the Fairhaven police shooting

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

New Bedford High School senior Emma Gibney will compete at Miss America's Teen 2024 next week. She is one of 51 national candidates headed to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 18th Annual Miss America’s Teen Scholarship Competition. Crowned Miss Massachusetts’ Teen 2023 last year and hopes to spread her platform on mental health to touch the lives around her.

There were some changes for students at New Bedford High School after Christmas break, including a new breakfast bar to allow students to grab a nutritious bite to eat before school. Lunches are also being improved in quality and quantity as well as efforts to bring snacks to students participating in after-school activities. The school day also shrank by 28 minutes, moving dismissal from 2:40 p.m. to 2:12 p.m.

New Bedford High School's new Principal Joyce Cardoza and Associate Principal Jeffrey Longo are seen in the school library.

Fall River native Joyce Cardoza's mid-winter move into the principal role is in preparation for the impending spring retirement of now-former NBHS Principal Bernadette Coelho. While former Grade 11 Assistant Principal Jeffrey Longo has replaced Cardoza as new associate principal.

Cardoza who has been with New Bedford High School since 2016, says she's especially excited to be assuming the principal position at this particular time, citing a "renewed sense of energy" in the building. "I felt like that's really my passion — to see students from that stage in 9th grade, and then graduation and post-secondary to see what they become," Cardoza said. "I think that’s such a gift that we get to see at this level."

Longo has a relationship with New Bedford Public Schools that predates even his earliest days as a student, being the son of former longtime NBPS Superintendent Michael Longo. "I look at it as just expanding my reach to be able to drive the work we're doing around student achievement," he said.

Get to know them: New Bedford High has a new principal and associate principal.

Former deputy fire chief Paul Coderre Jr. is seen here in this file photo.

Former interim New Bedford Fire Chief Paul Coderre was shot and killed by police officers outside of the Bayside Lounge in Fairhaven on Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn reported, after Coderre first shot at police, hitting an Acushnet officer in the leg.

Coderre was reportedly drinking with friends at Bayside Lounge when "there was an altercation inside the lounge that led to him going outside. Coderre had attempted to get in a vehicle to leave but was stopped by individuals who were present at the time "because of his condition," and police were called.

After learning Coderre had possession of a firearm, police on scene "attempted to speak to him and de-escalate the situation," Quinn said. "Several attempts were made to use non-deadly force to subdue him including the use of a taser. Those attempts were not successful.

Altercation: Former interim NBFD Chief Coderre confirmed dead after shooting Acushnet officer

A 28-year-old New Bedford woman died Friday evening as a result of a motor vehicle crash on Route 140 South in New Bedford.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Julia Luiz was operating a Toyota Camry when it apparently became disabled in the left lane. The disabled car was then struck by two different vehicles. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Accident: New Bedford woman killed in multi-vehicle car crash on Rt. 140 Friday identified

Ribbon cutting at the former Holy Family High School building which has been converted into housing.

Several development projects are moving forward - or are expected to move forward - in 2024 in New Bedford while the city continues to focus on the implementation of its new housing plan.

The 28 units of market-rate apartment and loft-style housing and two commercial spaces designed for a restaurant and retail tenant at the bottom of Union Street and Route 18 are under construction; The former Holy Family High School is being developed into 15 apartments at 123 North St.; Construction is also underway at the former Moby Dick Chandler Building at 117 Union St. which will have 45 units of mixed-income housing; Groundbreaking at 278 Union St should be very soon with a five-story, 53-unit apartment building; and the 89 North Water St redevelopment project calls for 18 units of multi-family apartments.

There are also a couple of smaller developments of 10 units or less nearing completion on Brock Avenue and Purchase Street.

This year: New Bedford will have several new apartment developments ready

The Fairhaven bridge is often closed due to repairs.

Construction on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge's replacement is targeted for 2027, but there's still much to decide in the meantime.

After 121 years in operation "functional deficiencies" need to be addressed, according to the Mass. Dept. of Transportation.

MassDOT is providing a project update on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Hayden-McFadden Elementary school auditorium, 361 Cedar Grove St.

Where does it stand: New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge replacement project

