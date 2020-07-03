Top Strike Announces Issuance of US$1.3 Million in convertible debentures and the purchase of a US$1.3 Million Convertible Note issued by Galenas LLC

CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Top Strike Resources Corp. d.b.a. "Vencanna Ventures" (the "Company" or "Vencanna") (CSE: VENI) (OTCQB: TPPRF) is pleased to announce the issuance of an Unsecured Convertible Debenture in the principal amount of US$1,300,000.00 (the "Debenture") to a private investment fund (the "Holder"). The Debenture matures on July 3, 2022, with an interest rate of 8.0%, and is convertible at the option of the Holder into 26,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Company may, in its sole discretion, extend the maturity date an additional two years, in which case the interest rate shall be 9.2% and the Holder may convert the debenture at its option into 29,900,000 Shares. Interest shall accrue and be payable on January 31, April 30, July 31, and October 31 of each year with the initial payment being due July 31, 2020. The Company may elect to defer the accrued interest or pay the accrued interest in cash or Shares at the prevailing share price (or any combination thereof). The Company may force conversion if the Company's 20-day VWAP equals or exceeds US$0.075 per Share. Further, if the $1.3 MM Galenas Note (defined below) is retired or sold at less than the outstanding amount under the $1.3 MM Galenas Note, the amount owing under the Debenture shall be reduced by the same amount.

Proceeds from the Debenture will be used to purchase from the Holder a convertible promissory note, issued by Galenas LLC ("Galenas"), with a face value of US$1.3 million, interest of US$10,400 payable monthly, and maturing on August 1, 2021 (the "$1.3 MM Galenas Note"). The $1.3 MM Galenas Note is convertible, upon the holder's option and subject to regulatory approvals, into 223 membership units of Galenas, which represents approximately a 10.3% equity interest. Upon the purchase of the $1.3 MM Galenas Note, the Company will have the right to convert into 45% of Galenas membership units as the Company currently holds a $3.3 million note issued by Galenas which converts, at the Company's option, into a non-dilutive 35% equity interest in Galenas. These notes expose the Vencanna shareholders to the potential equity upside, while still maintaining the protections as a lender as outlined in the respective note agreements.

David McGorman, Chief Executive Officer of Vencanna, stated: "We continue to support Galenas and are excited about the prospects of the Ohio market. Cannabis sales in 2019 reached US$56 million, and according to the Ohio Department of Commerce cannabis sales for the first four months of 2020 was over $50 million, with April being $15 million. New Cannabis Ventures now estimates that 2020 cannabis sales could approach $200 million in Ohio." Mr. McGorman further stated, "Galenas continues to improve its efficiency and best practices resulting in higher yields, improved quality, and greater concentration of THC. Month over month sales has continued to increase, with management estimating that at its current capacity monthly sales could reach $500,000 by Q4 2020."

Jon Sharun, a director of Vencanna, is a partner of the Holder. Mr. Sharun has abstained from voting at the director's meeting of Vencanna regarding the issue of the Debenture and the purchase of the $1.3 MM Galenas Note (collectively, the "Transaction"). Due to the involvement of Mr. Sharun, who is a related party of Vencanna pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. In its consideration and approval of the Transaction, the board of directors of Vencanna determined that the Transaction was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Transaction, as it relates to related parties, did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of Vencanna, in accordance with Sections 5.5 and 5.7 of MI 61-101.

About Ohio

Ohio currently has 33 provisional cultivation licenses (with 20 having received their Certificates of Operation), 45 provisional processor licenses (19 having received Certificates of Operation) and 57 provisional dispensary licenses (51 having received Certificates of Operation). With close to 12 million people, Ohio is the seventh most populous state in the United States.