Top Sunak Ally Williamson Resigns Amid Bullying Allegations

(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has suffered his first Cabinet resignation after Gavin Williamson, a senior minister and close ally of the UK prime minister, resigned over bullying allegations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His departure came just 14 days after Sunak entered No. 10 Downing Street promising that his government would be based on the principles of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

Sunak’s decision to appoint Williamson -- who has long been a controversial figure in Westminster -- saw his judgment called into question. Williamson had already been forced to resign from previous governments twice before, on one occasion after former Prime Minister Theresa May publicly accused him of leaking confidential information relating to national security, a claim he denied.

But despite his scandal-ridden history, Sunak decided to invite him back into the Cabinet as a minister without portfolio, a role with limited tangible policy responsibilities. The move was seen as a reward for Williamson’s political support during Sunak’s campaign for the Conservative leadership. Williamson, a former government chief whip in charge of enforcing party discipline, has a reputation as a formidable behind-the-scenes operator.

But it was that reputation that soon caught up with him. Since the weekend, Williamson faced a slew of allegations of bullying, sending threatening text messages and attempting to exert inappropriate pressure on Tory colleagues.

“I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction,” Williamson wrote in a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account Tuesday night.

On Monday, The Guardian newspaper reported that Williamson had bullied a senior civil servant in the Ministry of Defence and told them to “slit your throat” while serving as defence secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May. Williamson had already been under pressure over a separate bullying claim from another Conservative MP.

Story continues

On Tuesday night, Channel 4 News aired an interview with Williamson’s former deputy when he was chief whip, Anne Milton, who said his behavior was “threatening” and “intimidating” when he held the post, and that he would use MPs’ health problems as “leverage.”

She recounted one incident when he had asked her to give a check to an MP who needed financial assistance. “And he waved it under my nose and said, ‘Make sure when you give him this check, he knows I now own him’,” she said. “I don’t think it was a joke. It was the seriousness with which he said it.”

“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches,” Williamson said in his letter.

Sunak replied that he was accepting his resignation with “great sadness,” telling Williamson: “I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.” He did not mention the bullying allegations.

--With assistance from Alex Morales.

(Update with details of prior government experience, resignations in second-fifth paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.