Top Swiss ballet dumps artistic director in 'zero tolerance' move

The prestigious Bejart Ballet Lausanne on Friday dismissed artistic director Gil Roman after he invited to a show a former production director sacked over sexual harassment claims.

The Swiss cultural icon said it was terminating the French choreographer's contract from April 30 following an incident at the Paris Opera last month.

The ballet company was plunged into turmoil following accusations of harassment in 2021, which prompted it to order an audit.

In a statement, the company's foundation board said the production director had been fired for "comments and attitudes which fall within the notion of sexual harassment in the workplace" following the 2021 audit.

However, Roman invited him to a show in Paris, "then to a private aperitif afterwards in the presence of all of the dancers".

The board "considered this behaviour inappropriate and intolerable towards the institution and even more so towards the dancers, taking into account the conclusions of the audit".

BBL said that in compliance with its "zero tolerance" policies, and despite Roman's "artistic qualities", the board "decided to terminate his employment contract".

The company was founded in 1987 by the late French choreographer Maurice Bejart, a master of contemporary dance.

Roman, who first worked under Bejart in Brussels in 1979, took over as BBL's artistic director in 2007 following Bejart's death.

"The foundation board thanks Gil Roman for the years spent within the BBL, for his investment and for the artistic excellence that he has instilled throughout his commitment to the service of the company," the statement said.

The board said it will appoint an interim artistic director. "The production and presentation of the scheduled shows are ensured," it said.

rjm/apo/tw