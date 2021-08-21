Top Taliban leader back in Kabul as U.S. Embassy warns of danger outside airport

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Yam, Laura King
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban&#39;s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S .soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on Friday, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Image)

The Taliban’s top political leader has returned to Kabul, cementing the militant group’s grip on the city, as the U.S. Embassy on Saturday warned of security threats outside the capital’s crowd-ringed airport, the only U.S. redoubt remaining in all Afghanistan.

The arrival in the capital of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, confirmed Saturday by pro-Taliban officials, signaled that nearly a week after overrunning Kabul and sending the country’s president into exile, the Islamist insurgent group is moving to formalize the composition of a new government of what it calls the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The group, known for its brutal rule a generation ago, has urged Afghans not to flee, saying they have nothing to fear. But tens of thousands of people are seeking to get out of the country, converging on the capital’s airport in numbers so large that the facility has become both bunker and bottleneck.

President Biden huddled Saturday morning with members of his national security team, the White House said, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat posed by the Islamic State militant group, particularly to the throngs outside the airport.

Overnight, entrances to the airfield were closed as U.S. and other Western diplomats inside struggled to deal with a huge backlog of Afghans who either aided in the American-led war effort, or are now considered at risk because of work with groups advocating causes such as women’s rights.

The alert distributed Saturday by the U.S. Embassy advised citizens “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time” unless individually instructed to come. That guidance was tied to what were described as “potential security threats outside the gates.”

U.S. officials have cited Islamic State as among possible attackers, a threat that national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said the U.S. is “laser-focused” on countering. In addition, those braving the increasingly dangerous crush outside the gates have encountered intimidation and beating by Taliban fighters manning the barricades.

The latest figures from the Pentagon reflected the scope of the struggle to airlift out the thousands who want to leave. Military officials said Saturday morning that in the past 24 hours about 3,800 civilians had departed on about six C-17 military cargo planes and 32 charter flights, a slowdown from the previous day.

Part of the problem is finding places for all those people to go once safely out of Afghanistan. The Biden administration has been working to finalize agreements with countries willing to act as transit hubs for Afghan evacuees.

In Kabul, Taliban leaders have indicated no new government will be formally announced until after the Aug. 31 deadline for the departure of American troops has passed. Biden has left open the possibility of extending the presence of about 6,000 soldiers and U.S. Marines supporting the massive U.S.-overseen airlift, but said it could not be open-ended.

In a sign of willingness to forge a working relationship with the Taliban rulers, former President Hamid Karzai, the country’s first leader after the previous Taliban rule ended in 2001, and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the deposed government, met Saturday with the group’s acting governor of Kabul. Abdullah tweeted afterward that the top priority was to protect the “life, property & dignity” of the capital’s residents.

Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban movement who is now being eyed as a possible new president, was expected to hold talks soon with Karzai and other political figures who have been urging the Taliban to include some representation from outside the militant group in the new leadership structure.

Taliban officials in recent days have launched an all-out public-relations campaign, seeking to assure Afghans and a watching world that the group has moved on from its harshly repressive methods of a generation ago, which included public executions, draconian punishments for infractions like stealing, and the erasure of women from public life.

Seeking to portray itself as a responsible steward of the country of 38 million people, the Taliban has said it will not seek vengeance on those who have opposed it. But human rights groups have already documented instances of atrocities and reprisal attacks against former government officials and members of the vanquished Afghan security forces, as well as ethnic minorities.

Part of that Taliban effort to win respectability has been reassurances offered to journalists, particularly the foreign press. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Saturday that a committee has been set up to address “media problems” in Kabul, but on the streets of Kabul, individual fighters have sometimes violently set upon Western reporters.

Staff writer Yam reported from Kabul and staff writer King from Washington.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

    Haunted by a 2015 migration crisis fueled by the Syrian war, European leaders desperately want to avoid another large-scale influx of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan.

  • UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

    More than 4 million people in Lebanon could face a critical shortage of water or be cut off completely in the coming days, UNICEF warned, due to a severe fuel crisis. Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, is at a low point in a two-year financial meltdown, with a lack of fuel oil and gasoline meaning extensive blackouts and long lines at the few gas stations still operating. "Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centres have been without access to safe water due to electricity shortages, putting lives at risk," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

  • Afghans crowd airport keen to leave country

    A NATO official told Reuters on Saturday that about 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Kabul airport since Taliban insurgents entered the capital.The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee the country, and have said the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.One resident who gave his name as Hamdullah said "The law and order situation is bad and businesses are down in Afghanistan that is why I want to go abroad as early as possible."At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home.

  • Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes, as the country saw its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. Mounted police used pepper spray in Melbourne to break up crowds of more than 4,000 surging toward police lines, while smaller groups of protesters were prevented from congregating in Sydney by a large contingent of riot police. Victoria state police said that they arrested 218 people in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Photo shows US Marine gently cradling an Afghan baby as desperate evacuations out of Kabul continue

    The Marine, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is pictured smiling down at the infant as he sits on a chair amid a clutter of weapons.

  • U.S. cargo plane set record transporting 823 Afghans from Kabul

    A C-17 cargo plane set a record by safely transporting 823 Afghan citizens — 200 more than originally thought — from the international airport in Kabul after the city was seized by the Taliban on Sunday.Driving the news: A photo showing hundreds of Afghans cramped inside the plane went viral on social media this week. Instead of trying to force the refugees off, "the crew made the decision to go," a defense official told Defense One.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Majority says Biden is out of it, aides are doing his job

    Preelection concerns that President Joe Biden wasn’t physically or mentally up for his new job at age 78, the oldest-ever chief executive, are now settling in as the public sees him slow-walking, refusing to consider questions at press conferences, and seemingly befuddled with the crisis in Afghanistan.

  • Taliban mocks America in a propaganda video that shows its fighters dressed up in US Army uniforms and gear

    Videos and images released by the Taliban show that the group has seized huge stocks of American weapons, vehicles and military drones.

  • As the US scrambles out of Afghanistan, warnings grow about what China plans to do there

    Critics say China will use the US's exit to promote its interests in Afghanistan. Others say Beijing's hands will be full with an unstable neighbor.

  • A former Pence adviser said Trump had 4 years to help Afghan allies leave the country but Stephen Miller's 'racist hysteria' blocked it from happening

    She claimed the allies of Trump and Miller across the administration actively worked against the visa process for Afghans who helped US troops.

  • Biden’s 'Insane' Story About Afghans Who Helped U.S. Doesn’t Fly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyOne day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government, the Biden administration found itself struggling to explain why local allies like interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers had been left behind.The Biden administration’s justification—that many of the Afghans who had risked their lives to aid the U.S. military actually wanted to stay—left aid workers, refugee advocates and members of Congress gobsmacked.The truth, those

  • MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace says 'biggest scandal in the country' centers on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

    MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's response to the coronavirus pandemic is the "biggest scandal in the country" right now.

  • Alabama City Braces for Trump Rally, Declares Covid-Related State of Emergency

    “It just seems like a terrible idea to get thousands of people together just to listen to the former president tell lies,” a top official with the Alabama Democratic Party said

  • Biden Insiders: Our Afghanistan Exit Is a Part of a Much Bigger Reset

    Alex Wong/GettyIn world affairs, first impressions can be misleading. Soviet and American generals were photographed toasting the triumph of a great alliance in 1945 but in the blinking of an eye the Cold War was underway and we were great enemies. Crowds pressed against the U.S. embassy gates as Saigon fell and America lost a long, bloody war mere decades before Vietnam embraced a market economy and became a top tourist destination for Americans.Statues are toppled, regimes collapse, city squar

  • Amy Coney Barrett denies bid to stop construction of Obama library

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a petition seeking to halt construction of an Obama Foundation library to be built on Chicago's South Side, the latest in a string of judgments by the Trump appointee sure to draw fire from the Right.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Fact check: Conspiracy theories falsely claim Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is a 'false flag'

    A viral conspiracy theory falsely claims events in Afghanistan are a "false flag" staged for political gain. This is baseless nonsense.

  • Taliban parade through Qalat City in a show of strength

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~*NONE*Broadcasters: Digital: *NONE*~Footage of armed Taliban fighters marching in the city of Qalat was uploaded to social media on Thursday. Dressed in white head-to-toe uniforms and flak jackets, the Islamist militants carried firearms as they marched in a straight line through the city centre.Reuters was able to verify the videos by geo-locating monuments in Qalat City. The exact date of this footage has not been independently verified.The Taliban called for unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power. They asked imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid the chaos at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

  • Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

    Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to deepen already well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising them as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989. Russia wants to ensure that the instability in Afghanistan does not spill over into Central Asia, part of the former Soviet Union it regards as its own backyard, and that the region does not become a launch pad for other extreme Islamist groups.

  • The Taliban plans to ban drugs in Afghanistan. That could change the world for the worse

    After the Taliban’s opium ban in the early 2000s, a heroin drought in Estonia led underworld chemists to start manufacturing fentanyl