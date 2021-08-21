Top Taliban unit, donning US military gear, appears to mock famous WWII photo

An elite Taliban unit recreated a photograph in seized U.S. military gear appearing to mock the famous World War II image of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima.

The image was revealed Saturday along with a variety of new Taliban propaganda photos and images posted online this week after the militant group took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday. Wearing U.S. military equipment and carrying specialized assault rifles, the Taliban's Badri 313 Battalion raised the Taliban flag into the ground in a similar stance to that of the U.S. service members in the 1945 photograph.

Unlike typical Taliban fighters, the Badri 313 Battalion is equipped with highly sophisticated equipment, such as armored Humvees, combat boots, body armor, camouflage clothing, and weapons such as M4 carbines, mirroring the gear employed by those fighting during World War II, according to the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In this Feb 23, 1945, file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)

Shiv Aroor, an India Today anchor, said Saturday that the special Taliban unit is not only being deployed to Kabul, but also elsewhere in the country, adding that the militant group is "no more just the sons of farmers and shepherds, a ragtag bunch of religious terrorists, but a special operations group comparable, perhaps, with the best in the world."

"With the Taliban now in power, there is every reason to believe the militia could grow in strength," Aroor added. "Expect to see much more of the Badri 313 in the weeks and months ahead."

The special forces unit's name is derived from the Battle of Badr, an ancient battle led by Muhammad, who commanded an army of roughly 313 warriors, according to Aroor.

President Joe Biden's top national security adviser conceded Tuesday that a "fair amount" of U.S. defense equipment has fallen into Taliban hands after the insurgent group's takeover of Afghanistan.

The United States has spent close to $83 billion building Afghanistan's 300,000-plus armed forces, training them, and equipping the country's air force.

