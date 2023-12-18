Top Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 18-24

Tampa Riverwalk Lighted Boat Parade: The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands and travels through the Tampa Convention Center basin and up to Tampa Heights, where the boats will turn around and head to Sparkman Wharf, where judging will occur and the parade will end. Enjoy public viewing from Armature Works, Channel Drive, Curtis Hixon, Davis Island, Harbour Island, Sparkman Wharf and Water Works Park. Free. 6:15 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 23). Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St. 813-274-8511.

Gasparilla Bowl: Watch the University of Central Florida Knights face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Gasparilla Bowl. $40-$109. 6:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 22). Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-350-6500.

Vodka Latke: Jewish singles and couples ages 20 to 49 gather to celebrate Hanukkah with one drink, appetizers, latkes and desserts. Dressy casual attire required. $36-$45. 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday (Dec. 24). Aloft Downtown Tampa, 100 W. Kennedy Blvd. 678-469-2534.

Treasure Island Holiday Boat Parade: The parade, which was rescheduled because of weather last week, begins just south of the Treasure Island Causeway. The route travels south of Paradise Island, back through the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge at 7 p.m. and around the Isles of Palms and Capri, finishing at John’s Pass at about 8:15. Viewing areas include Treasure Island Golf and Tennis Club, along the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge, and John’s Pass. Free. 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 22). Next to 10771 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.

Scents of the Season: Enjoy dazzling lights and a multisensory experience that features 10 scents that are a nod to the holidays. There will also be a “Season’s Tweetings” scavenger hunt with “Gingerbird” Houses. Additional holiday events include meet-and-greets with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and DIY Gingerbird House classes. $27, $25 seniors, $22 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free; Season’s Tweetings, $7 additional. 5-10:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 18), noon-7:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 21), noon-10:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 22), 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 23), 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 24). Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Streetcar Live: The ongoing series of live music on the TECO Streetcar in downtown Tampa, in partnership with the Gasparilla Music Festival, features Galbraith and Co. this month during a free ride on the historic streetcar. Free. 6-8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 22). Centro Ybor, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-242-4660.

Snow Days at the Aquarium: The “Snow Fly Zone” this year has added activities including a snowball toss, snowball slingshot, snow painting and a snow maze. Aquarium staff will constantly be making new snow to keep it fresh. There will be dashing through a snow maze, snowball cornhole, dancing on the rooftop terrace and more. Included with admission; $29.70 and up. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (Dec. 23-24). The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-273-4000.

A Christmas with Soul: This holiday-themed dinner show is curated and produced by former Miss Florida Ericka Dunlap. $38.50-$78.50. 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 20). Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000.

Christmas Town: The theme park is transformed with millions of lights, themed treats, festive entertainment and photo ops aplenty. Meet Santa and the elves, take photos with Rudolph and his friends and catch the “Christmas on Ice” skating show. Runs every day through Jan. 7. Included with admission. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

A Christmas Carol Gets Decked: This take on the Charles Dickens classic asks the question “What would happen if everything that could go wrong with a community theater production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ did go wrong?” The show includes jokes, sight gags and rewritten holiday songs. $21-$27. 8-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 22-23). Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. 813-265-4000.

Outdoor Library Story Time: Grab your blankets and join the Clearwater Public Library System for a holiday-themed story time that includes music. Gather on the lawn at Coachman Park at The Sound. While this event is designed for children 5 and younger, everyone is welcome. Free. 10 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 20). Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. 727-562-4970.

Christmas in the Wild: Thousands of lights fill holiday-themed areas throughout the zoo for this event featuring illuminated animal sculptures and the return of Forest of Fantasy Christmas tree light shows with lights synchronized to festive music. There will also be entertainment, wildlife encounters and Santa Claus. $29.95, free to members and pay-for-a-day ticket holders. 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (Dec. 20-23). ZooTampa at Lowry Park, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa. 813-935-8552.

North Pole Express: Families can take a 35-minute train ride to the North Pole to visit Santa. Upon arrival, enjoy entertainment, activities, campfires, hot chocolate and cookies. $52-$82. 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday (Dec. 20-21). Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E, Parrish. 877-869-0800.

Winter Village: Winter Village is back, with a cafe, shops, ice skating, movies, boat parade viewing, a silent disco (Fridays only), Winter Village Express on the TECO Trolley, hourly light shows (7-10 p.m.), curling, visits with Santa, theme nights and more. Hours given are for the shops and cafe. For a schedule of special events, ice skating times and tickets, go to wintervillagetampa.com. Village free, skating and some special events additional. 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday (Dec. 21-22), noon-10 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 23), noon-4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 24). Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Brooksville Country Christmas: Enjoy caroling in the street and vendors, or take a carriage ride through the old town. Free (carriage rides additional). 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 22-23). South Brooksville Avenue, downtown Brooksville.

Snowcat Ridge: A “blizzard” has struck, bringing an ice slide, ice skating, snow fights in an igloo, Christmas Lane, an Alpine Village and more. General admission includes two hours of sledding. Upgrades available for unlimited sledding and additional activities. $26.95 and up (varies by date and time slot). 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday (Dec. 18-21), 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 22-23), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 24). Snowcat Ridge, 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. 813-576-1450.