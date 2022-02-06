Top Ten Special-Edition Dodge Challengers And Chargers Ever Built

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From classic muscle to modern powerhouses, you can't go wrong with any of these incredible Mopars.

Two legendary muscle cars offered by Dodge, the Challenger and Charger were first introduced to the world for the 1966 and 1970 model years, respectively. Dodge still offers these two popular models decades later, and throughout its life in many different trims. Some were rowdy road models while others were barely street-legal. Check out the limited-production and special editions of the Charger and Challenger cars.

Check out the coolest muscle car concepts here.

10. 2006 Dodge Daytona

Back in February of 2005, a limited-production Dodge Charger was unveiled at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweek. Fans waited impatiently for the Charger's return to NASCAR Nextel Cup racing. Clad in a bright paint in either Metallic Orange or Top Banana with unique black Daytona and Hemi decals, the 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T featured special badging, a black trunk lid spoiler, a black honeycomb grille, and a unique front fascia and chin spoiler.

9. 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic

2009 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic

For the 2009 model year, the Dodge Challenger R/T Classic was introduced that was reminiscent of its classic years but given modern styling and engineering. A new 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine was tucked under the hood and backed by a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission. Drivers had world-class handling at their fingertips along with tight turning and easy steering. Other features included the full independent sport-tuned suspension, dual exhaust, and alloy wheels wrapped with high-performance rubber.

8. 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee

For the 1971 model year, Dodge offered plenty of Charger variants to choose from. One could opt for the base model, hardtop, 500, SE, R/T, and Super Bee. Only 22 Charger Super Bees were powered by a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8 engine, and that number is narrowed down to 13 when paired with an automatic transmission.

Story continues

7. 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pack

2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pack

Here we have the 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pack, a modern Mopar equipped with drag strip-specific upgrades. Given an updated engine for the 2020 year, the Drag Pak is NHRA and NMCA certified for competition. Under the hood is a supercharged 5.8-liter engine capable of over 1,000-horsepower that replaces the previous naturally aspirated 7.0-liter Hemi V8.

6. 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Six Pack

Available in both hardtop and convertible, the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Six Pack shared the same unibody platform with the then-new Plymouth Barracuda. These '70 R/T cars offered optional power steering and front disc brakes.

5. 1969 Dodge Charger 500 Hemi

The 1969 Dodge Charger 500 Hemi could reach a top speed of 172 mph thanks to engineers making it more aerodynamic by adding a flush-mounted rear window over the recessed back and a Coronet grille to the nose to keep the car planted to the ground.

Only 392 examples of the '69 Dodge Charger 500 were built this way in compliance with NASCAR qualification rules. Even more rare are the 120 units powered by a 426-cubic-inch HEMI engine. The old-school Charger 500 proved successful on the high oval banks of NASCAR in 1969 as it claimed a recorded 18 wins.

4. 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

With inspiration pulled from the Dodge Demon, the new 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is an incredibly fast and powerful sedan that is perfect for the car enthusiast with a family to haul around.

With the Charger's wide-body style making it look aggressive, its bite matches its bark. This four-door performance sedan generates 797-horsepower and 707 lb/ft of torque allowing it to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-three-second range, and nab a top speed of 203 miles per hour.

3. 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A

Another Mopar that is worthy of the special edition list is the 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A. Offered in both convertible and hardtop versions, this old-school muscle Mopar shares the Chrysler E-body platform with the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda.

Unveiled in the fall of 1969, this Challenger was offered in different trims such as the base model, the SE (Special Edition), R/T (Road/Track), and T/A (Trans/Am). This marks the first initial racing year for the '70 Challenger.

2. 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hemi Convertible

Not many people will be graced by the presence of the rare 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hemi Convertible considering just 9 were built for the model year. Created to rival the Pontiac Firebird and Mercury Cougar, the '70 Challenger R/T Hemi Convertible was one of two cars to sit atop Chrysler's E-body platform. The car was also available as a hardtop.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

For the 1969 model year, the Dodge Charger Daytona was created to compete in the world of NASCAR. With a massive wing out back, the car looked like a Charger that was ready to take flight. After its last race in Charlotte in 1970, the Charger Daytona was retired as a race car, but varying engine options were available during its production run.

And that sums up our list of special edition Challengers and Chargers to ever roll off Dodge's assembly line in the Motor City. From classic muscle to new-school powerhouses, you can't go wrong with any of these amazing Mopar models.

Motorious.com would like to thank American Collectors Insurance for their continued support of the collector car hobby. As the highest customer-rated classic car insurance company in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow Collectors.

Since 1976, American Collectors has specialized in protecting the passion of Collector enthusiasts of all types, including American muscle cars, antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles including automobilia.

To see how much you can save on an Agreed Value insurance policy that will properly Protect Your Passion™, request a free quote online in seconds at AmericanCollectors.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.