Top Tennessee House GOP leader on voting rights change: 'Don't commit a felony'

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday took sharply different positions on a new Tennessee policy requiring those convicted of a felony be allowed to legally own a gun before restoring their right to vote.

Both House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said they didn't have any concerns with the Secretary of State's position.

"My advice is don't commit a felony," Lamberth said. "If you've been convicted of a felony it's going to take a little bit of work to reenter society fully. We've made a pathway for that, but the best way to not have to deal with that issue is don't commit the felony to begin with."

Rep. William Lamberth R- Portland, discusses a bill with Rep. Johnny Garrett R- Goodlettesville, during the second day of legislative session at Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

But House and Senate Democrats blasted the policy during a news conference Thursday.

“It's crazy to think that we're perpetuating a culture of violence instead of a culture of civic responsibility,” said Senate Minority Caucus Chair London Lamar, D-Memphis. “The Republicans … are more focused on arming people with guns than they are letting citizens exercise their right to vote. That is a crime and a shame.”

“As someone who is an ex-offender, you have paid your debt to society,” said Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis. “You have done whatever punishment was prescribed to you. You should not have to wear this scarlet letter, of sorts, that prevents you from participating in our most basic concept of democracy – which is voting.”

Employees in the election division of the Tennessee Secretary of State's office first revealed that the office was considering the change during depositions in a federal lawsuit in late 2023. Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins confirmed in a statement to The Tennessean on Tuesday afternoon that full citizenship rights in Tennessee must be restored in order to vote and those citizenship rights include the right to bear arms.

A government watchdog group said before the change was confirmed that the new requirement would be the first of its kind in the country and that it would likely keep thousands of Tennesseans from restoring their right to vote.

More: TN elections official: Before regaining right to vote, felons must be able to own a gun

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN Republicans, Democrats at odds over voting rights policy change