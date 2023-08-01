Top Tennessee law enforcement agency investigating after officer shoots suspect who fired outside Jewish school

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Monday that it is investigating the officer-involved shooting of a man who allegedly fired a handgun outside of a Jewish school in Memphis.

A white man reportedly fired a weapon Monday afternoon outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South before fleeing in a pickup truck, according to the Memphis Police Department.

When the man was later pulled over by police, he allegedly exited the truck with a handgun and was shot by one of the officers. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said.

The department noted Monday that it had contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state’s top law enforcement agency, to investigate the incident given “the suspect’s condition and in accordance with policy.”

The bureau said in a press release that its agents are working to “independently determine the series of events leading” up to the shooting, which will include collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration,” it added. “The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

