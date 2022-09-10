Top Texas law enforcement official vowed to fire any officer who didn't respond during Uvalde school shooting

Uvalde police have been criticized for their handling of the shooting. Austin American-Statesman/Reuters

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also told CNN he'd fire anyone who didn't do their job.

The top Texas DPS official said he'd resign if his agency shared blamed for the slow response at Uvalde.

Law enforcement responding to the May shooting waited over an hour to catch the gunman, reports showed.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he'd resign if his agency was found of any culpability in the delayed response during the Uvalde school shooting, CNN reported.

McCraw also vowed to fire anyone in his department who didn't do their jobs during the Uvalde school shooting,

A gunman fatally shot 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Police officers from multiple departments waited for over an hour before shooting the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a classroom.

"Despite the immediate presence of local law enforcement leaders, there was an unacceptably long period of time before officers breached the classroom, neutralized the attacker, and began rescue efforts. We do not know at this time whether responders could have saved more lives by shortening that delay," a July interim report from the Texas House investigative committee on the shooting said.

McCraw told CNN that "no one gets a pass," and said he would review the actions of the more than 90 DPS officers who responded to the shooting. However, his comments came after he made contradictory remarks at a Texas Highway Patrol captains' meeting last month, CNN reported.

"And oh by the way, no one is losing their jobs. Quite the contrary, all leaders in Region 3 did what they were supposed to do and have stepped up to meet the moment," McCraw said, according to the minutes obtained by CNN.

McCraw told CNN he was only referencing one DPS regional director.

