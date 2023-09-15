Top three US automakers hit by historic strike

STORY: The "Detroit Three" automakers are facing their first ever coordinated strikes.

Walkouts began after a midnight deadline for a deal on pay passed without agreement.

Union of Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced the move in a Facebook Live address hours earlier:

“Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once. We are using a new strategy, the stand-up strike. We will call on select facilities, locals or units to stand up and go on strike.”

The first stoppages involve 12,700 workers, and target three plants…

Ford’s Bronco factory in Wayne, Michigan…

GM’s mid-sized pickup truck facility in Wentzville, Missouri…

And Stellantis’s Jeep assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Together, the three factories are critical to some of the U.S. industry’s most profitable vehicles.

Fain said he would join a picket line.

And he didn’t rule out widening the industrial action further.

“This strategy will keep the companies guessing. It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. And if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table.”

The union wants 40% pay rises to compensate for soaring inflation.

It says offers of up to 20%, phased in over several years, are not good enough.

Ford says the future of the industry is at stake.

It says the hikes demand by negotiators could double its U.S. labor costs.

The firm has slammed the UAW’s approach, saying the union never came back with counteroffers.

The strike is also a headache for President Joe Biden, who had publicly pushed for a deal to avert stoppages.