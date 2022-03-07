Top Tips From Couples Who Have Paid Off Their Student Loans

Jami Farkas
·5 min read
zimmytws / iStock.com
zimmytws / iStock.com

When Anjie and RJ Muhammad envisioned the future after marrying in 2017, it didn’t include student loan debt.

With approximately $120,000 in loans between them, they vowed to work together to eliminate that debt as soon as possible. An impossible dream? An insurmountable obstacle? Not for this couple.

We refused to let our debt become an anchor in our journey as husband and wife,” Anjie said. “When we started our debt-free journey we initially thought it would take us over three years to pay off. We never imagined it would take us a year to pay off our student loans. It proved that when you are aligned and working toward the same goal you can achieve anything with discipline, communication and intention.”

Find Out: Will Student Loans Become More Expensive When the Fed Raises Interest Rates?
Read More: 10 Ways To Pay Off Your Student Loans in One Year

The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,113, according to the research-based Education Data Initiative. Multiply that by two, and it’s $75,000 per couple. It’s easy to get discouraged when looking at a number like that, but those who have done it say you and your partner can achieve freedom from student loans. But it takes work.

Making a Commitment

After seven years of paying student loans, Garrett and Olivia Douglass decided they were done with making minimum payments toward their combined debt of $95,000.

“When we both graduated college and began our careers, we were on an income-based repayment plan and sometimes even in deferment,” said Olivia, the chief blogger at This N That with Olivia, who lives with her husband and two children in Southern Maryland. In 2018, they vowed to work to pay off the loans in two years, and they set up a strategy.

“The first thing we did was sit down and write a budget, a detailed one. We went over where our money was coming from, and where it was going,” she said.

Explore: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

In scouring their finances, they found nonessential expenses to cut, such as eating out, entertainment and streaming services. Then, they refinanced the student loans that had variable rates into those with static interest rates, Olivia said.

“From there, we were both on the same page as far as our finances and goals. We’ve been just two years without student loan debt and love the freeing feeling that we both have in not only our finances but in our marriage, too,” she said.

See: 4 of the Best Student Loan Refinance Companies

Taking Action

The Muhammads were in sync, step by step, when it came to setting financial goals and working together to create their game plan.

“RJ and I got educated about personal finance together by reading books and listening to podcasts,” Anjie said. “We shared all the knowledge we learned with one another.”

And talked.

“We budgeted. Each week, RJ and I would discuss our expenses, our total amount of debt, and how much money we could throw at our debt for the month. Having frequent discussions about our finances kept us on the same page and on track to reach our goal.”

See: Should You Be Putting More Money Into a 401(k) or Toward Student Loan Debt?

They, too, lowered their expenses, from renegotiating their rent amount when signing a new lease to contacting utility companies to arrange for lower monthly payments.

“We lived frugally,” Anjie said. “We didn’t make unnecessary purchases that didn’t align with our goals; we cooked almost every meal we ate, we rarely made purchases for non-essential items and we even sold and repurposed our old furniture.”

Once their expenses were cut to the bone, they sought promotions and new jobs with higher salaries. Anjie also took a side job. A year later, their mission was complete.

Today, the Muhammads share their story and work to inspire others to be “rich in your marriage, rich in relationships rich in purpose, rich in life, and ultimately, rich by intention” through their website and podcast of the same name, Rich By Intention.

Find: 8 Work-From-Home Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Student Loans

Moving Forward Together

Ashley Johnson, the founder of Frugalish Family Finance, said she and her husband paid off $227,000 of debt, including her student loans toward her nursing degree.

“The student loan and our other debt were overwhelming and caused many arguments and financial stress,” she said. “We knew we needed to make a change because we couldn’t continue with how things were.”

They signed up for a financial course together.

“In the first class we took, things just clicked. We knew we needed to take control of our money. Both of us were 100% on board. We had nothing to lose because we were already stressed and broke,” she said.

Like the other couples, they cut every penny they could and lived a minimalist lifestyle. They sold things they didn’t need to create a $1,000 emergency fund so that they would have some money set aside. Then, they put all of their money toward their debts.

Their strategy? Put all the money they had left in their budget toward their smallest debt. When that was paid off, they tackled the next-smallest debt in the same fashion. And so on. One by one, the debts were paid off — including the student loans she’d paid on for 12 years.

“We used to argue about money and spending, and now we discuss our goals and dreams and the plans we will take to reach them,” she said. “Working as a team to tackle the debt we had strengthened our marriage.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top Tips From Couples Who Have Paid Off Their Student Loans

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 1 in 4 Women Has Over $50K in Student Loan Debt, Survey Finds

    Student loan debt has been a billowing problem in the U.S. for decades, but one group holds the overwhelming majority of it -- women. Related: Women and Student Loan Debt by the Numbers: Why It's...

  • Northwest Missouri State Bearcats down Washburn Ichabods for MIAA tourney championship

    The Bearcats’ victory over Washburn on Sunday at Municipal Auditorium avenges the outcome of last year’s championship game for Northwest

  • 15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Blenders, TVs, laptops and more

    We've done the work for you, and found some of the best weekend deals that Amazon has to offer.

  • WWII veteran's 100th birthday wish: A card and $1

    Pearl Harbor changed the life of World War II veteran Wayne Heffelfinger, who will be turning 100 at the end of March.

  • Euro slides as war in Ukraine stokes inflationary shock

    The euro tumbled to a fresh 22-month low on the dollar and hit multi-year troughs on the yen, Swiss franc and sterling as war in Ukraine drove up commodity prices and stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt Europe most of all. It fell below one Swiss franc, hitting 0.9982, for the first time since the Swiss quit their euro peg in 2015. European gas prices already hit a record on Friday.

  • 4 Weird Social Security Rules Early Filers Need to Know About

    If you're eager to get your hands on your Social Security check as soon as you become eligible for it at 62, chances are good you'll end up an early filer. Early filers claim their benefits before their designated full retirement age (FRA), which is between 66 and four months and 67 depending when you were born. Filing for Social Security benefits early means your monthly checks will be below the standard benefit you'd get at your full retirement age -- and well below the maximum benefit you'd receive at age 70.

  • Will You Regret Waiting to Claim Social Security?

    Waiting to claim your Social Security benefits can pay off big time under the right circumstances. In fact, for a typical retiree on track to get the average benefit, delaying a claim from age 62 to age 70 could result in a monthly income that's almost $900 per month higher. One of the biggest reasons you could come to regret claiming Social Security late is if you end up passing away before breaking even.

  • SHS student charged with hate crime in connection with antisemitic writing at school

    A 16-year-old Springfield High School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a hate crime for writings that were antisemitic in nature.

  • Four men face firearms charges after weekend arrests in Providence

    Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi credited astute policework with taking a number of weapons off the city's streets.

  • They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record

    The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska’s western coast. The race will take the mushers across Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving terrain, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the unpredictable Bering Sea ice. The winner is expected to cross the finish line in the western Alaska coastal community of Nome about nine days after the start.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare

    The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. It isn't yet clear whether this is part of a bigger crypto market crash. As a crypto investor, there are several ways to prepare for a market crash.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • 80% Don’t Rely on a Tax Professional to Do Their Taxes – Here Are the Top Mistakes They Make

    The deadline to file taxes is coming up quickly. The question is: if you're choosing to file them yourself, are you doing it correctly?5 According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 Americans...

  • Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details. The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Bullish Reversal Pattern or A Bull Trap in S&P 500?

    Was the Wyckoff spring last week in S&P 500 a true reversal pattern or a bull trap? Let’s analyze the price action with volume to get some clues.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.