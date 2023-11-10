Top tips for preventing porch pirates from stealing packages from your doorstep

As online shoppers hit “add to cart” earlier in the holiday shopping season, more and more packages are dropping at front doors. Which means package thieves are also on the rise.

Porch pirates are notorious for being a Scrooge, stealing both prized packages and holiday joy from unsuspecting residents across the country.

How can you make sure that it doesn't happen to you? We got you covered as you start shipping out your holiday gifts this season.

Shipping Schedule 2023: Shipping holiday gifts, Christmas cards from Florida? When to send so they arrive on time

What is a porch pirate?

Image of a "porch pirate," courtesy of C + R Research.

The term porch pirate is used to refer to those who swipe packages from other people's home or other places.

How many people are affected by porch pirates?

With the holidays, the uptick in early online shopping and deliveries presents a prime opportunity for theft from porch pirates.

Research from home safety website SafeWise and home security provider Vivint Smart Home revealed that 79% of Americans had been a victim of package theft from November 2021 to November 2022 compared with 64% during the previous 12-month period.

State Farm data backs this up with around 27,700 residents filed theft claims last year. That’s an increase of 26% from 22,000 theft claims the prior year in 2021.

How big of a financial toll do porch pirates have?

According to SafeWise/Vivint research, Americans lost more than 260 million packages to theft from November 2021 to November 2022 at a cost of about $19.5 billion. That works out to roughly $59 for every resident in the country.

Does Florida have any laws against stealing packages?

According to Florida Statutes, theft is defined as intentionally obtaining the property of another person, which can include walking up to someone else’s home and taking a package from their front door.

Florida's Spatz Law writes that you may be charged with the following crimes:

Theft Charges: In the state of Florida, these crimes are classified by the value of the items that are stolen. If the value of the stolen item is below $100, it is considered a second-degree petty theft, and it can be punishable with up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. If the value of an object is between $100 to $300, it is considered a petit theft, and an individual may be arrested for First-Degree petty theft. This means a conviction of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000. When the property´s value is between $300 and $20,00, it is considered a third-degree grand theft. This felony can lead to a prison sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000. An individual could face a felony charge according to the type of property stolen, or if they have been convicted on two or more theft crimes in the past. Furthermore, the penalties may increase if a person has a prior history of stealing merchandise.

Burglary Charges: You could be sentenced to up to five years in prison with a fine of up to $5,000. An arrest may be made for burglary even if you do not steal the package.

Federal Charges: Interfering with U.S mail is a federal offense, which can lead to a federal prison sentence of a maximum of five years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

How can I stop any possible porch pirates?

One Loxx Boxx flaw prevents it from being an answer to porch pirates.

Online shoppers are encouraged to increase security by following State Farm's top tips to reduce chances of delivery theft:

Require a signature for package delivery

If you expect to be home but just want to be sure you know when something's delivered, requiring a signature is a simple and effective option. This ensures that you'll be receiving the package directly and it won't be sitting in front of your house for any length of time.

Use a package delivery box

Community delivery boxes as well as single home lock boxes, such as BoxLock, are a great option for securing deliveries. Community boxes provided by Amazon and other companies are locker systems that can be found in locations such as grocery stores. When your package is delivered, you will receive a code that allows you to safely retrieve your purchase.

Use security cameras visible from the street

Visible security cameras and home monitoring systems may help deter thieves. Simply having a security system and outdoor lighting in place is often enough to convince a thief to skip your home. The latest technology includes video doorbells. Video evidence can help police to apprehend criminals and potentially retrieve your purchases.

Provide custom package delivery instructions

In most cases delivery instructions can be added to provide additional information. Do you have available space that's hidden from the road? Maybe a side door you'd prefer for delivery? This is great information to share with your delivery service. These delivery instructions can typically be added as you're entering shipping information at checkout or if you create an online profile with the delivery service to track your package.

Deliver packages to your work

An often overlooked option is simply having packages delivered to your work. If it's allowed by your employer, requesting delivery to your office allows you to ensure someone will always be able to intercept the package in person.

Be sure to ask your boss or warn the front desk so everyone knows what to expect.

Find a neighbor

Knowing your neighbors and creating partnerships is a smart way to fight package theft. Consider keeping an eye on each other's homes and discuss ways to deter package theft and crime. You may be able to have packages delivered to a neighbor when you are not home. You can also ask a trusted neighbor to grab your package for you when you are not able to do see.

What can you do if your package does end up stolen?

Ardmore police are advising homeowners to be wary of porch pirates as more individuals shop online this year.

Verify delivery. First check with the post master to ensure that the package was officially delivered.

Call the Police. Inform your local police force of the incident and be sure to provide video or other evidence if you have it.

Contact the retailer. Coverage varies by retailer but some companies offer coverage for stolen packages.

Contact the shipping company. Like retailers, some carriers offer coverage for deliveries that were stolen.

Check your credit card benefits. If you are unable to resolve the issue with either the retailer or the shipping company, double check your credit card benefits for purchase protection.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How to stop porch pirates from stealing packages and holiday cheer