Top travel aides for Harris resign

Two top travel aides for Vice President Kamala Harris have decided to leave their posts in the coming weeks.

Karly Satkowiak, the director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, the deputy director of advance, will depart, Harris's office confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

AT THE BORDER, HARRIS FOCUSES ON 'ROOT CAUSES' BUT OFFERS NO PLAN TO HALT MIGRANT SURGE

Their departures were long-planned, an unnamed spokeswoman for Harris said.

Advance workers plan the vice president's travel and work with teams to prepare venues for Harris's arrival. The administration reportedly put out a call for "advance associates," unpaid volunteers who will help manage the vice president's travel.

Harris plans to visit Detroit on Monday to encourage residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vice president has received criticism for her delay in visiting the southern border and for choosing to visit El Paso, Texas, instead of the Rio Grande Valley.

"I'm sure her planners told her that if you're going to go down to the border, go to something that's safer to go to, that is, politically safer," Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, said Thursday. "The epicenter is down there in the Lower Rio Grande, the lower part of my district down there. If you look at the numbers that are down there compared to El Paso, you're not going to get a true picture of what's happening."

