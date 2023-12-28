Top Treasure Coast environmental stories of 2023

For over 100 years, this news organization has had a legacy of covering the environment, specifically the Indian River Lagoon, Lake Okeechobee, and the St. Lucie and St. Sebastian rivers.

For the past decade, TCPalm has approached these topics with the full force of a team of journalists, documenting the changes — for better or worse — that have affected the water that connects the entire Treasure Coast and has attracted us to this slice of paradise.

The year that was 2023 was no different. There was plenty that affected the waters and environment around us. Here is what we felt were the most impactful stories affecting how our lives are connected by this common thread: the water.

Army Corps of Engineers representatives give a tour of the C-44 Reservoir on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in western Martin County. The C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area includes a 34-acre reservoir that captures, stores and cleans polluted stormwater that drains into the C-44 Canal, mostly from western area farms and keep some of the runoff out of the St. Lucie River.

C-44 Reservoir is leaking

In April, we heard the C-44 Reservoir in Indiantown was not working properly. Environment reporter Katie Delk began questioning the Army Corps of Engineers, which oversaw its construction, and the South Florida Water Management District, which will operate it once operational testing is finished.

What she found is the reservoir is leaking — the Army Corps prefers the term “seepage” — which is causing slight problems at two spots. Since then, the agencies have been telling anyone who’ll listen that it’s not a problem. Yet, the reservoir isn’t holding as much water as it could, the agency is in litigation with the contractor, and a fix will cost more time and money. Will it be fixed in 2024?

Lana Kish, 17, uses a seine net to gather juvenile fish, crabs and comb jellies on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Sebastian Inlet State Park during A Day in the Life of the Indian River Lagoon, a community-based research program involving students from various sites along the 156-mile stretch of the lagoon on the the same day in October.

Are fish safe to eat?

As outdoors writer for TCPalm since 2005, the No. 1 question Ed Killer gets when he speaks to a half-dozen groups each year goes like this: “Hey Ed, can we eat the fish we catch in the lagoon?” His answer: “Do you feel lucky?” as “Dirty Harry,” the iconic “bad” cop character played in the 1970s by actor Clint Eastwood, would say. The Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA) in Vero Beach is trying to answer that question scientifically. It needs your donated catches so its work will continue into 2024.

Mangroves were cut with an average depth of 18 feet near the hotel windows, pool and volleyball court, the DEP reported.

Will DEP fine mangrove cutters?

Anyone who has lived in Florida for 10 minutes or visited for more than a weekend probably knows YOU CANNOT CUT THE MANGROVES. Yet in May, the new owners of Sandpiper Bay Resort in Port St. Lucie hacked 944 trees over 50 years old on a swath of beach the length of the Caribbean Princess cruise ship. The Department of Environmental Protection is pursuing enforcement of restoration and civil penalties, the agency told Delk in early November. More on this as it develops in 2024.

U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis (left) and Brian Mast (center) speak with environmental advocate Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, during a boat tour to see and discuss the algae crisis in the St. Lucie River.

Stuart woman tossed from SFWMD board

In June, we learned how petty and vindictive the Senate is. Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch to a second four-year term on the South Florida Water Management District board, but power-hungry senators did not confirm the Stuart representative. They didn’t like her comments in an open meeting. She, and many other Floridians, spoke against the lawmakers as they passed S.B. 2508, a bad bill they snuck onto the 2022 budget without public discourse. Thurlow-Lippisch had been a clear and positive voice during her four years of voluntary service. Six months later, DeSantis has yet to appoint a replacement. Will he do so in 2024?

The South Florida Water Management District uses 4,000 pounds of explosives Aug. 28, 2020, to help dig a canal leading to the stormwater treatment area the district is building as part of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project.

Big Sugar sues Army Corps over Lake Okeechobee water

In 2021, three sugar companies sued the Army Corps of Engineers about water in Lake Okeechobee meant for the EAA Reservoir the agency is building. A judge tossed the lawsuit in March, but the sugar companies appealed in May. Sixteen entities filed amicus briefs. Four governments, two chambers of commerce and six environmental nonprofits support the Army Corps; and two governments and two farming associations support the sugar companies. Who’ll win?

Is flesh-eating bacteria in seaweed?

Scientists did not find so-called “flesh-eating bacteria” in seaweed, contrary to news reports that misinterpreted a university study. Google it and you’ll find dozens of inaccurate articles on WebMD, Newsweek, The Weather Channel and more that incorrectly state scientists found a deadly bacteria in the seaweed that washes up on Florida beaches. TCPalm's reporting set the record straight.

BlueGreen Water Technologies putting algicide in the C-44 Canal on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, as a test to see how it will interact with the water being discharged out of Lake Okeechobee.

Are Lake Guard Oxy algaecides safe?

The South Florida Water Management District began using Lake Guard Oxy to kill toxic algae in waterways in 2021. TCPalm explored whether it’s worth the costs. Scientists said the algae returned to treated areas within two weeks, and they’re worried about public safety and environmental health. The SFWMD is studying it now. Will the agency continue using algaecides in 2024?

Kristia Lovelock, 12, was fishing at the Stuart Causeway Sept. 14, 2023 with a live mullet when she caught this legal-sized snook while fishing with her dad Kevin McCoy. The fish was released to fight again.

FWC changes Florida snook fishing rules

New rules for catching snook will go into effect Jan. 1, but they won’t include a two-snook-per-vessel bag limit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had proposed. The reasons for the bag limit didn’t make any sense. Ed Killer covered the meetings where anglers and charter captains expressed their opposition. Will FWC try again in 2024?

