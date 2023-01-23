Top treatment from Western doctors is reason why Putin still alive – intelligence

Vladimir Putin

“Unfortunately, Putin is being treated by the best Western doctors, so he’s still alive. If he had been treated by the Russians, everything would have ended faster,” Skibitskyi said.

At the end of April 2022, the UK tabloid The Sun published an article stating that Putin had cancer and would soon have a surgery.

In May, the U.S. publication New Lines Magazine obtained a footage from an oligarch close to the Kremlin who says Putin has blood cancer.

Also in May, the head of the HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Putin had several serious illnesses, including cancer, but the dictator had at least a few more years to live.

Meanwhile, former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele has claimed that Putin is quite seriously ill, but it is not clear with what exactly.

The fact that the dictator had cancer was also stated by the U.S. director Oliver Stone, who had previously made a propaganda film about Putin.

