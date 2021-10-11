These Are The Top Trending Halloween Costumes for 2021, According to Google
Hint: Your most recent Netflix watch may be on the list.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in July
Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday. Preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing, and they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms, the Fulton County statement says. The county statement says the applications were received in the past two weeks.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
Crowds again broke out in a "F*** Joe Biden" chant over the weekend.
Kim Kardashian scored huge laughs for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. But what did Kourtney think about that impersonation of her and Travis Barker? E! News has the details below.
Experts are making their picks for the CFP with plenty of time left in the regular season.
The Detroit Red Wings cut Bobby Ryan after taking a long look at him in exhibition, seemingly paving the way for Lucas Raymond to make the team.
A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"
Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber had a little fun at his own expense after making a routine play in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The "Eight Men Out" star got trolled by the Barstool Sports employee on video and came out swinging.
A new report Monday suggests Ben Simmons and the Sixers are once again talking about the 2021-22 season, and fans are none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Machine Gun Kelly told British GQ
Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
The 2021-22 NHL season begins Tuesday night, and that means it's time for our first power rankings of the year. Here's a look at where each of the 32 teams stand.
Addison pulled of the iconic Little Mermaid color scheme flawlessly, in a turquoise string bikini and a purple sarong.