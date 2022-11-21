Top trending stocks after hours: Zoom, Urban Outfitters, Dell

Zoom (ZM): The company cut its fourth quarter and full-year revenue guidance, sending shares lower by more than 4% in extended trading. Zoom sees fourth-quarter revenue $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion, short of Wall Street’s estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom sees full-year revenue of $4.37 billion to $4.38 billion, lower than its prior view of $4.39 billion to $4.40 billion. For the third quarter, Zoom reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

Urban Outfitters (URBN): The retailer’s third-quarter sales beat estimates, sending shares higher in after hours trading. Sales for the three month period rose 3.9% from a year ago to a record $1.18 billion. Comparable retail segment sales rose 4%, double analyst estimates of 2% growth. CEO Richard Hayne noted demand looks strong for the current quarter, writing in the company’s earnings release “As we approach the all-important Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, we are encouraged by sales quarter-to-date.”

Dell (DELL): The company posted better than expected third-quarter earnings on both the top and bottom lines but fourth quarter guidance weighed on shares in extended trading. Dell sees Q4 revenue of $23 billion to $24 billion, short of the street’s estimate of $24.87 billion.

For the third quarter, adjusted earnings were $2.30 per share on revenue of $24.72 billion.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube