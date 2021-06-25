A top Trump campaign lawyer called Rudy Giuliani a 'f---ing a--hole' after he tried to ignore Georgia election law to recount 2020 votes, book says

Giuliani and Trump's deputy campaign manager clashed over challenging Georgia's results, book says.

Justin Clark reportedly said they had to wait for results to be certified before challenging them.

Giuliani said he was lying, and Clark called him a "f---ing a--hole," per the book.

Justin Clark, the deputy campaign manager for former President Donald Trump, called Rudy Giuliani a "f---ing a--hole" in the Oval Office as they clashed over plans for a 2020 election recount, a new book cited by DailyMail.com said.

Trump and Clark were in the Oval Office and on the phone to Giuliani when Giuliani said the campaign needed to challenge the results that suggested that Joe Biden was going to win Georgia, Michael Bender wrote in his book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost."

The episode took place on November 13, days after the election had been called for President Joe Biden but before Georgia's results were certified.

Clark challenged Giuliani and said Georgia's results could not be contested before they were certified, and Giuliani then called him a "liar," the book said.

This turned into a shouting match, with Clark then saying "You're a f---ing a--hole, Rudy!" the book said.

Clark stopped going to the White House after that incident, the book excerpt said, without giving more specifics.

Insider has contacted Trump's office for comment.

The DailyMail.com excerpt came as Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York after a court found that he had made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election.

