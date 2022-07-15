Top U.S. cartel official target nabbed in Mexico

Top drug cartel target Rafael Caro Quintero, accused of torturing and murdering a DEA agent, was arrested Friday in Mexico, according to three sources in Mexico and the U.S.

The U.S. had offered a $20 million reward for help finding Quintero, nabbed during a special operation of the Mexican Navy.

He had remained on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Most Wanted list for years for a variety of crimes, including drug trafficking and orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985. The U.S. closed the Mexican border for a few days until public pressure inside Mexico led the cartel to return the agent's body to American officials.

A bust of the 37-year-old agent still on display at the U.S. Embassy in Guadalajara serves as a reminder of the Kiki's dedication as well as the dangers of pursing violent cartel members.

Rafael Caro-Quintero is wanted by the DEA on charges of kidnapping and murder of a federal agent, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, aiding and abetting, accessory after the fact.

Quintero had served 28 years of a 40-year prison term for his crimes when a Mexican court ordered his release on August 9, 2013 on procedural grounds, according to the DEA. He is a fugitive from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on felony murder, felony kidnapping, and other criminal charges.

Before Camarena's death, DEA units in Mexico destroyed millions of dollars' worth of marijuana grown on farms for the Guadalajara Cartel, named for the city in Jalisco, a state in western Mexico.

Camarena, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a 10-year veteran of the DEA, was kidnapped in Guadalajara Feb. 7, 1985.

The cartel enforcers took Camarena to a house on a street called Lope de Vega, where witnesses said they put him on a bed in a guest house at the rear of the property and interrogated him about raids on the cartel's supplies and the informants who helped lead agents to the drugs. They blindfolded him and, between questions, beat and burned him.

Mexican authorities provided audio recordings of parts

