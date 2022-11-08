Top U.S. cyber agency to monitor midterm election

Voters cast their early ballots ahead of the Michgan midterm election in Lansing
·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The top U.S. cybersecurity agency said it plans to monitor and issue security alerts on the congressional election on Tuesday, amid worries about potential efforts to interfere with the vote.

Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States after officials found Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to hurt Hilary Clinton's chances of winning against Donald Trump.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to set up an "Elections Day Operations Center" with public and private sector partners across the country to monitor the midterms, it said in a statement on Monday.

"In recent years, election officials have had to contend with increasing disinformation from foreign adversaries, which can cause confusion about election infrastructure and undermine voters' faith in the process," Kim Wyman, CISA's senior election security advisor, said in a statement last week.

"Now, when something goes wrong - and with 8,800 election jurisdictions across the country, something will go wrong somewhere - the innocuous can be made to look nefarious."

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

    After becoming an LGBTQIA+ and intersex activist in Miami, Melissa Núñez — deadnamed by local journalists — was assassinated.

  • Bowser poised to coast to 3rd term as Washington, DC, mayor

    Mayor Muriel Bowser was poised to coast to a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the District of Columbia Council in the Democratic primary, a race that is largely held to be the de facto mayoral race in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. In the general election, Bowser faced a trio of challengers — all considered marginal: Republican Stacia Hall, Statehood Green Party nominee Corren Brown and independent candidate Rodney “Red” Grant.

  • Factbox-These U.S. election deniers want to run the 2024 elections in battleground states

    Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen have become their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where they can play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president. Should they defeat their Democratic opponents in Tuesday's vote, these election deniers will be in charge of elections and vote counts in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada during the 2024 White House contest. Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly won all three states in 2020.

  • Ewe all want the same? Sheep get accidental dye job after rubbing red feeder

    The sheep at a farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, have pink haircuts after an accident with a newly-painted feeder.

  • Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close

    A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency. With polls open, Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and that their hold on the U.S. Senate — once seen as more secure — has loosened. The party's incumbent governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter girds for surge in U.S. midterm election misinformation

    Days after Twitter Inc fired half its staff and new owner Elon Musk tweeted a recommendation to vote for Republican candidates, election experts are anxiously bracing for a surge in online misinformation as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday. Researchers who study election misinformation say threats, offensive language and false rumors of election fraud have been circulating widely ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years. The layoffs at Twitter on Friday appear to have resulted in a "big slowdown" in the company's responses to reports of those false narratives, according to Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C. which runs a social media monitoring program to identify voter suppression efforts.

  • Here’s Why Legalized Marijuana Won’t End the War on Due Process

    Institute for JusticeLaw enforcement investigations take time and cost money. So code enforcers skipped the hassle in 2018 when they came after restaurant owner Blu Graham in Northern California.Satellite images showed greenhouses on Graham’s property in the Emerald Triangle, a region known for cannabis cultivation, and the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department just assumed he was growing marijuana without paying the county its cut. Based on nothing else, the government declared Graha

  • Marketmind: Midterms vigil and new crypto wobble

    Tuesday's U.S. mid-term elections held world markets in thrall and investors now assume policy gridlock will emerge as the winner. While it could be days before all the U.S. election results are known, global stock markets seem priced for a Republican sweep of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The positive market tilt on the most likely outcome assumes the resulting freeze on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda for the next two years will remove fiscal spending risks to the inflation picture at the margin - allowing the Federal Reserve to end credit tightening at some stage next year.

  • Ardelyx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARDX) top owners are individual investors with 53% stake, while20% is held by institutions

    If you want to know who really controls Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

    A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up. Moon Jae-in, a liberal who left office in May, received the two white “Pungsan” hunting dogs – a breed known to be indigenous to North Korea – from Kim following their peace summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in September 2018. The dogs are officially considered state property, but Moon took the pair and one of their seven offspring home after he left office.

  • Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’

    Former president lashes out at Speaker less than two weeks after her husband was brutally attacked in San Francisco

  • Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

    The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows, Esther Kiobel, Victoria Bera, Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula, launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March, following an interim decision in 2019 dismissing parts of their claim.

  • Guerrero: Wake up, Democrats. Don't let Republicans own the issue of violent crime

    Most Americans know it's a real problem in need of real solutions. The only demographic that's tuned out? White Democrats.

  • Trump aides scrambled to stop him announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the election: Report

    The former president has long been stirring rumours off another bid for office, but has so far restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…

  • Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi

    The crowd cheered wildly at the escalation in rhetoric, which comes just days after a violent attack on Pelosi's husband.

  • Fans hail Trump-backed Michigan gubernatorial candidate for her 'common sense' attitude but say they're glad her experienced running mate will be around if she wins

    Michigan GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon is running to unseat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The crucial midterms race is Dixon's inaugural bid for elected office. Dixon's running mate, Shane Hernandez, is a former Michigan state representative.

  • The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

    Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said the US would be 'well-served' if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis became president over Trump.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • Trump calls Pelosi 'an animal'

    The former president, speaking at an election eve rally, used the word days after the House speaker's husband was attacked with a hammer.