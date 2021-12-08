Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to visit UK, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Stockholm
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Britain for a Group of Seven ministers meeting before visiting Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand from Dec. 9-17, the State Department said on Wednesday.

At the G7 meeting in Liverpool Dec. 10-12, Blinken will speak with G7 members and countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the department said.

Security matters including the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, COVID-19 vaccines, global infrastructure and growth in the Indo-Pacific region will be on the agenda, it said.

From there, Blinken will go to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand on Dec. 13-16 to discuss regional issues including the situation in Myanmar, the department said. He will wrap up his trip with a stop in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 17 to meet with INDOPACOM Commander Admiral John Aquilino.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • St. Joseph County Council OK's $2.7M from ARPA funds for mental-health crisis center

    The move comes amid push to avoid incarcerating people with mental-health and addiction problems, when possible, and instead direct them to treatment.

  • Plain Township skill games operator sentenced

    Three years after raids of Stark County skill games businesses, operator Todd DiMichele was sentenced to probation and he agreed to forfeit $114,714

  • Premier League player Power Rankings

    Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of new stars are rising into our top 20.

  • Russia says both sides to follow up quickly on Putin-Biden call

    Russian and U.S. officials will urgently follow up Tuesday's two-hour call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Ukraine with discussions on "this complex confrontational situation", the Kremlin said. Separately, a Russian foreign ministry official was quoted as saying the United States might be included for the first time in a group of countries working to end a seven-year war between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists. Agreement to keep talking was the main tangible result of the video call where the two leaders set out opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border.

  • Eye Opener: Data reveals Pfizer's vaccine protection against Omicron variant

    As Delta COVID-19 cases rise, new data suggests Pfizer's two-dose vaccine regimen may only offer partial protection against the Omicron variant. Also, President Biden warns Vladimir Putin there will be dire consequences if Russia sends its military into Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • U.S. warns 5G wireless use could prompt flight diversions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday warned that interference from planned use of 5G wireless spectrum posed an air safety risk and could result in flight diversions. The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters. AT&T and Verizon Communications in November agreed to delay the commercial launch of C-band wireless service until Jan. 5 after the FAA raised concerns.

  • Meta to ban all Myanmar-army controlled businesses from platforms

    The U.S tech giant had already announced in February it would stop all entities linked to the military, known as the Tatmadaw, from advertising on its platforms. "This action is based on extensive documentation by the international community and civil society of these businesses' direct role in funding the Tatmadaw," said Rafael Frankel, Meta's Pacific director of public policy for emerging countries, Asia Pacific. Myanmar's military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in a coup in February, prompting widespread protests.

  • Google Sues Two Russians for Alleged Organized Crime Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is suing two Russian nationals it claims are part of a criminal enterprise that has silently infiltrated more than a million computers and devices around the world, creating “a modern technological and borderless incarnation of organized crime.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe

  • Biden Administration rejects plan to give extra funds to districts that did not close classrooms

    The Department of Education OK'd 95% of the state's $1.4 billion plan to distribute federal funding to help schools navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden virtually meets with Putin in 'high-stakes diplomatic effort' at staving off crisis in Ukraine

    Biden virtually meets with Putin in 'high-stakes diplomatic effort' at staving off crisis in Ukraine

  • Ukraine's official Twitter account pokes fun at the threat of a Russian invasion

    The official Twitter account joked that living next to Russia is a real headache as Ukrainian and US officials warn that Russia may invade soon.

  • ‘All so eager for Chinese cash’: CNN anchor slams Apple, Nike, IOC for 'blind eye' to human rights abuses

    CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper denounced the IOC, large corporations and Hollywood for chasing “Chinese cash” while ignoring the nation’s human rights abuses on air. Profit over ethics: During the segment, Tapper called out Hollywood, the NBA, Silicon Valley and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for valuing their industries’ profit while turning a blind eye to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses during CNN’s “State of the Union” on Dec 5.

  • Could Shiba Inu Hit $100 Billion By the End of 2022?

    The incredible rise of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has been one of 2021's most unlikely and exciting investing stories. The cryptocurrency token's valuation has surged roughly 45,000,000% year to date and generated life-changing returns for investors who put even relatively small sums into the token and held on through its bullish run. The cryptocurrency has enjoyed stellar momentum despite volatile trading, but can it cross the $100 billion mark by the end of next year?

  • 'They are babies': 2 children, 1 adult killed in southeast Columbus as gun violence escalates

    Columbus police were dispatched after 6 p.m. to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, a residential area south of Winchester Lakes Boulevard.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on people in Iran, Syria and Uganda, citing rights abuses

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts. In an action marking the week of the U.S. Summit for Democracy, the Treasury Department said in a statement it was targeting repression and the undermining of democracy, designating individuals and entities tied to the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in Iran and deadly chemical weapons attacks against civilians in Syria, among others.

  • Trump Can Win the Jan. 6 War Even if He Loses the Legal Battle

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFrom his faux Resolute Desk at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump can still wield a wrecking ball that damages the congressional investigation of the insurrection—even if he loses his ongoing battle in the nation’s highest courts.Lawyers widely expect Trump will, indeed, fail at his attempt to assert “residual” executive privilege to keep damning documents shielded from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • A Trump Christmas card is making its rounds on the internet, but fact-checkers say it's fake and likely an altered photo of his visit to the UK

    The fake card features a doctored black-and-white image of Trump with a stern expression, clad in a tuxedo with a phallic outline.

  • Psaki breaks with AOC, Lightfoot on smash-and-grab robberies: 'We don't agree'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.

  • Tucker Carlson sided with Putin over Ukraine, saying Biden is wrong to try to stop a Russian invasion

    The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.