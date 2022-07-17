Top U.S. energy envoy expects U.S. gasoline prices to fall further

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices will likely fall further towards $4 a gallon, a top U.S. envoy for energy security said on Sunday, after exceeding $5 a gallon earlier this year for the first time in history.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. State Department adviser for energy security, also said he expected steps from top oil producers in the Middle East on bringing more crude supply to the global market.

