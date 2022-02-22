Top U.S. Fuel Pipeline Hires Cyber Safety Boss Months After Hack

Gerson Freitas Jr.
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline Co., which manages the largest fuel conduit in the U.S., hired a Chief Information Security Officer nine months after a ransomware attack completely paralyzed its operations, drove up gasoline prices and sparked shortages at filling stations along the East Coast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new position will be filled by Adam Tice, who previously held leadership roles in cyber security at privately-held Silicon Valley Bank and Equifax Inc., Colonial said Tuesday in a statement.

Hackers, who the FBI said were linked to a group known as DarkSide and were believed to be located in Russia or Eastern Europe, were able to breach Colonial’s computer system using a virtual private network, or VPN. The attack forced Colonial to shut down, halting flows of gasoline to the East Coast. Operations were only resumed after the company agreed to pay a ransom in bitcoins.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How Shiba Inu Can Surpass $1

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted a spectacular 45,000,000% increase last year. In fact, there is a way Shiba Inu can make it to that point and higher. The bottom line is, today, there simply are too many Shiba Inu tokens out there to make an increase to $1 possible.

  • Cardano to close 2022 at $2.79, experts predict

    Cardano is projected to skyrocket to US$58.04 by the start of the next decade, while closing 2022 at more than double its current value at US$2.79, according to Finder’s panel of 17 crypto experts. See related article: Ethereum price expected to hit $7,609 in 2022: report Fast facts Cardano, which was trading at US$0.96 at […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged This Weekend

    Trading took a turn for the worse in the middle of the holiday weekend for the cryptocurrency market and most values are down. There wasn't a lot of news, but the liquidity may be little lower than normal on a long holiday weekend, causing values to fluctuate wildly. The value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.4% in the last 24 hours as of 3:20 p.m. ET on Sunday while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has fallen 4.2%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down 2.6%.

  • Cardano (ADA) Falls As Price Predictions Are Very Bullish

    Although ADA’s price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, experts predict the coin will finish the year at $2.79.

  • Shiba Inu Team Announces Investigation on OpenSea Hack

    Some NFT holders on OpenSea lost their digital tokens after a hacker tricked them into migrating their tokens to a new smart contract.

  • Decentraland’s MANA Slips Despite Increased Metaverse Interest

    Retail and institutional interest in metaverse projects has sparked issues such as “taxation” to mitigate against land shortages.

  • Shiba Inu Sets Record Number of Token Holders While Price Slid as Much as 13% Today

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story today shows a bit of market schizophrenia for this wildly popular, dog-themed cryptocurrency, because there's both good news and bad news for SHIB. According to the real-time audit statistics on the Shiba Inu website, the coin that began as a joke in August 2020 and soared 49,000,000% last year now has 1,245,352 holders of its token right now. Additionally, Whalestats.com shows that SHIB is the second largest holding of Ethereum (ETH) whales -- individual investors that each hold at least a thousand ETH, currently valued at $2.64 million at the time of writing -- second only to the FTX token.

  • Slack, Peloton, and other websites appear to be experiencing outages

    Users are reporting issues using Slack, Peloton, AWS, GitHub, and other applications, according to Down Detector.

  • Europe’s Two Biggest Economies Grow Strongly as Virus Recedes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Growth in Europe’s two biggest economies picked up sharply in February as the region moved past the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.In Germany, private-sector output grew at the fastest rate in six months, driven mainly by services activity, according to business surveys released Monday by IHS Markit. French expansion was the strongest since June 2021, with both servic

  • Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

    Google Chrome will finally give you the option to add new passwords manually.

  • Ukraine: EU deploys cyber rapid-response team

    Cyber-security experts from six countries are deployed, after Ukraine calls for help in defence against Russia.

  • Google page experience update for desktop now rolling out

    As expected, Google is now rolling out the desktop version of the page experience update, this update should be fully rolled by the end of March 2022. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Should you invest in cryptocurrency? What to know about digital currencies and investing safely

    What is cryptocurrency and how can you invest safely in cryptocurrency? NBC's Vicky Nguyen shares tips.

  • Elon Musk accuses the SEC of leaking information against him

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or leaking information about a federal probe to retaliate against him

  • OpenSea confirms hackers made $1.7 million on NFTs stolen in a phishing attack at the weekend

    OpenSea suffered a phishing attack on Saturday that saw hackers steal at least $1.7 million worth of NFTs, the marketplace's CEO has confirmed.

  • Polygon Rewards White Hat Hacker $75,000

    Demand for whitehat hackers continues to rise. Following a $2m bounty last year, Polygon (MATIC) had to pay out a $75,000 bounty this week.

  • Slack is struggling to get back to work

    Slack is down for some users, with many unable to use the service at all in the morning.

  • Huobi Co-Founder Says the Next Bitcoin Bull Run is in 2025

    Bitcoin, as of press time, had lost close to 45% of its ATH and is currently trading for $37,792 as political tensions in Canada, Ukraine, and Russia continue to rise.

  • Ravendex Launches A Non-Custodial Cardano Native Token Staking Platform

    Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2022) - Ravendex team is proud to announce the launch of its staking platform. It is a Cardano crypto project intending to build and developing a host of Defi Services including a completely decentralized exchange platform on the Cardano ecosystem. Ravendex is "is the first non-custodial Decentralized Exchange on the Cardano Blockchain that allows swift and near instant transfer of assets and liquidity between native Cardano tokens and ...

  • Ecommerce Aggregators Survey: 87% of Amazon's Largest Third-Party Sellers Plan to Sell Their Business to Amazon Aggregators in 2022

    London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2022) - A new survey by ecommerceaggregators.com reveals why Amazon's largest third-party sellers ($1m+ revenue) are keen to exit their business in 2022 and uncovers the motivation behind selling to an Amazon aggregator.ecommerce aggregatorsTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/114112_b46ceeb184c1b829_001full.jpgAlmost half (49%) of the surveyed individuals have started to prepar