Top U.S. general hits back at right-wing uproar over racism teachings

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing on defense department’s budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Stewart
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top military officer on Wednesday hit back against a growing conservative movement opposed to teaching certain theories about racism at educational institutions, saying military university graduates should be "open-minded and be widely read."

The remarks to Congress by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse critical race theory but strongly condemned a drumbeat by Republican lawmakers and pundits against it being taught.

"What is wrong with understanding -- having some situational understanding -- about the country for which we are here to defend?" Milley asked before the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

"And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers, of being, 'woke' or something else, because we're studying some theories that are out there." He was responding after a Republican, U.S. Representative Michael Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, produced a letter from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point acknowledging teaching about critical race theory.

The theory maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans.

Fueled by right-wing media, controversy surrounding the once-obscure theory has mushroomed into a national debate over how – and which version of - U.S. history is taught in schools.

"This came to me from cadets, from families, from soldiers, with their alarm, with their concern, about how divisive this teaching is," Waltz said, adding it was rooted in Marxism.

Milley tried to respond to Waltz directly but only got the opportunity later, when a Democratic lawmaker gave him a chance.

He noted that university graduates should be aware of all kinds of theories and that just because he read about Marxism didn't make him a Communist.

"I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read," Milley said.

On the issue of racism in America, the general stressed the need for greater understanding of the driving forces behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, including white supremacists, who tried to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

"I want to understand white rage, and I'm white and I want to understand it," Milley said.

"What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here."

(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'It is important': Gen. Milley on critical race theory

    "I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read," said Milley."I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, non-commissioned officers of being quote 'woke' because we're studying some theories that are out there," he added, to which Gaetz shook his head in disagreement.Critical race theory, a framework of ideas developed by academics of color for understanding the history of systemic racism, has become a flashpoint for the far right.Former Republican President Donald Trump put the spotlight on critical race theory in September when he issued an executive order directing all federal agencies to cease diversity training among employees, just months after the country experienced nationwide protests against racism and policing following the murder of George Floyd.In response to Gaetz, who is a staunch Trump ally, Austin said the Defense Department does not "teach" or "embrace" the theory, adding that he thought the congressman's line of questioning was "spurious."

  • 'What planet' are they on? Judge blasts Republicans for downplaying attack on U.S. Capitol

    A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday harshly criticized Republican lawmakers for downplaying the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, questioning "what planet" they are living on. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that day in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 480 people have been arrested on charges linked to the attack.

  • Bradley Walsh's son Barney to star with him in Darling Buds Of May series 'The Larkins'

    The father and son will both appear in the upcoming series based on the H.E Bates books.

  • 5 Top Stocks With Solid Sales Growth Worth Considering Now

    Sales growth is one of the most important characteristics of potential winners in the stock market. Let's check Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Facebook (FB), MKS Instruments (MKSI), KeyCorp (KEY) and Cboe Global (CBOE) as these are likely to witness solid sales growth.

  • 5 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio in 2021

    Here are five top-ranked liquid stocks -- Medifast (MED), Boyd Gaming (BYD), National Vision Holdings (EYE), Gentherm (THRM) and Generac Holdings (GNRC) -- which investors can tap for alluring returns.

  • European stocks ease, but PMI shows business activity surging

    European stocks struggled for traction on Wednesday, even after upbeat purchasing managers index surveys.

  • Big Lots (BIG) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Big Lots (BIG) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Sally Beauty (SBH) Soars 13.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Sally Beauty (SBH) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Self-driving startup WeRide deepens ties with Nissan, raises $310 million

    BEIJING (Reuters) -WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Wednesday that it would deepen development with Nissan Motor on autonomous driving technology for the China market as it raised $310 million at a $3.3 billion valuation. WeRide, led by founder Tony Han, is pursuing what is known in the auto industry as a level 4 autonomous standard, in which the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention. WeRide, which is testing vehicles in California, its headquarters in China's southern city of Guangzhou and the central city of Zhengzhou, did not disclose details on the size of the funding.

  • Lamborghini PH brings in latest version of Urus

    The competition in the luxury SUV segment heats up further as Lamborghini Philippines announced that the latest version of the Urus is now available in the country. Touted as the brand's “super sport utility vehicle,” the local importer for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker is now offering the Urus that offers “high load capacity, maximum comfort during long journeys, and thrilling super sports dynamics on any surface.” The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine

  • Adams leads in NYC mayoral primary but 2 others have a shot

    In a speech to supporters late Tuesday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams relished his initial lead in the race to become New York City's next mayor, saying he was proud to have been many voters' “first choice." With hundreds of thousands of votes set to be redistributed to different candidates in future rounds of tabulation that begin next week, it remained possible for two other candidates, Maya Wiley or Kathryn Garcia, to come out on top.

  • Milley defends U.S. military teaching of critical race theory

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, responded to criticism from Republican lawmakers Wednesday that members of the military are taught critical race theory, the academic concept that racism is a systemic, social construct.

  • Under Armour Stock Has Been Beat Up Enough. Why It’s Time to Buy.

    The athletic-wear company's stock has dropped 20% since peaking last month. Cowen analysts contend it's time to buy.

  • Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in U.S

    The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

  • Russian security chief says Moscow will work with U.S. to find hackers

    Russia will work with the United States to track down cyber criminals, the head of the FSB security service said on Wednesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to increase cooperation in certain areas. "We will work together (on locating hackers) and hope for reciprocity," the RIA news agency quoted FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov as saying at a security conference in Moscow. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told an investor conference that Russia had been "able to establish a very thorough and down-to-earth exchange with the U.S. side" on cyber security.

  • Top general fires back at 'offensive' criticism of military being 'woke'

    Milley's comments are some of the most pointed in defense of the military, which has come under heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers and right-wing personalities for what they argue is leadership aiming political bias against conservatives.

  • Racism, drought and history: Young Native Americans fight back as water disappears

    Black Lives Matter has emboldened a younger generation of the Klamath Tribes, who are now speaking out on their treatment on the parched Oregon-California border.

  • Mystery of Top Chinese Spymaster’s Rumored Defection Gets Weirder

    ReutersBy Matthew Brazil and Jeff SteinWhere is Dong Jingwei?Rumors that China’s top counterintelligence official had defected to the United States last February reached fever pitch over the weekend, propelled largely by unfounded reports in anticommunist and pro-Trump circles that Dong had brought with him evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic had originated in a leak from a virology lab in Wuhan, not from an animal source.The Wuhan lab leak theory has not been proven. The vast majority of resear

  • A Seattle pride event focused on trans people of color is charging white people a $50 'reparations fee' to go

    Organizers are asking for a 'reparations fee' from white people in a move that received pushback from another pride group.

  • 80 years ago, Hitler picked a fight that may have cost him World War II

    Before dawn on June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany launched the largest invasion in the history of warfare and a battle that may have cost it the war.