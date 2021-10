Associated Press

India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China. The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with "India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use,” said a government statement. The Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with "a very high degree of accuracy,” said the statement issued on Wednesday night.