Top U.S. general speaks with Chinese counterpart

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. General Mark Milley hold a news conference in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Milley
    Mark Milley
    Senior United States Army officer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, spoke on Thursday with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng, the Pentagon said.

"Gen. Milley discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," Milley's spokesman said.

"Gen. Milley underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk. The call also included a productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

Recommended Stories

  • Person shot, killed in north Charlotte homicide, police say

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after someone was found dead Thursday morning in north Charlotte.

  • Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With Chinese Counterpart on Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a candid discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a summit in Indonesia that’s set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion, a top official said.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to St

  • Germany to Breach Debt Limits Once Again If Putin Shuts Off Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to ditch its plan to return to strict borrowing limits next year if Russia stops natural gas deliveries to Europe’s largest economy for good, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut Wa

  • Chinese government 'biggest long-term threat' - FBI chief

    STORY: “The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology, whatever it is that makes your industry tick, and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market. And they're set on using every tool at their disposal to do it.”He made the statement during a joint speech with UK Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum in London.The head of Britain’s domestic spy agency echoed Wray’s concerns, saying Beijing was looking to gain from exploiting Western "democratic media and legal systems."Wray warned businesses against what he said were the practices of the Chinese government, saying it was using “every tool” in order to steal technologies and "using it to undercut your business and dominate your market.”“The widespread Western assumption that growing prosperity within China and increasing connectivity with the West would automatically lead to greater political freedom has, I'm afraid, been shown to be plain wrong. But the Chinese Communist Party is interested in our democratic media and legal systems - not to emulate them, sadly, but to use them for its gain.”

  • Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say

    Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.

  • EU drugs regulator open to COVID boosters that target older Omicron offshoots

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is open to using next generation COVID-19 vaccines that target older offshoots of the Omicron variant this fall, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to new Omicron subvariants. While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved. The EMA expects new COVID vaccine boosters to be approved by September.

  • House panel requests testimony from top gun manufacturers

    The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday requested testimony from executives at three major gun manufacturers at a hearing later this month as part of the panel’s investigation into the industry. Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) sent letters to Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel, Smith & Wesson Brands CEO Mark Smith and Sturm, Ruger…

  • Ukraine: Don’t forget we’ve been there

    Listening to the July Fourth revelry, my thoughts traveled across seven time zones to the real war zone in Ukraine, where people hear such sounds too often, too lethally.

  • U.S. keen to prevent G20 disruption, avoid legitimising Russia actions - official

    This week's G20 meeting in Bali cannot be business as usual but the United States is determined to ensure nothing happens there that can give legitimacy to Russia's "brutalising" of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday. The gathering of G20 foreign ministers, which formally starts on Thursday and runs until Friday, would be a good opportunity to advance efforts to tackle the global food security crisis, the official said, adding it was crucial to ensure the meeting was effective and free from interference. "The most important thing is that we maintain the focus on the G20 event," the official, who is accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said during a brief stop in Tokyo while en route to Indonesia.

  • Germany’s Habeck Urges Canada to Help Thwart Putin on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s vice chancellor made a public plea to the Canadian government to release a turbine that’s caught up in sanctions against Russia and critical for gas flows to Europe. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rent

  • ‘Well regulated militia’ keeps killing with guns the Founding Fathers coudn’t imagine

    When will Americans finally say “enough” to the National Rifle Association and easy access to guns? | Opinion

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

    The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…

  • Trump's children were split between denial and rage after he lost the election, says filmmaker with the family around Jan. 6

    Alex Holer, who got exclusive access to the Trump family, told Insider they dealt with the election loss in very different ways.

  • Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownIn an unusual devel

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereGood

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko