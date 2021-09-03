Top U.S. health officials say not enough data to recommend boosters widely -New York Times

FILE PHOTO: People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. health officials have told the White House they may not have enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for the wider general public by late September as President Joe Biden had anticipated, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The top government officials advised the White House on Thursday to scale back a plan to offer the booster shots to the general public later this month, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

They said they needed more time to collect and review all the necessary data, according to the report.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zientz their agencies may be able recommend boosters by late September only for certain recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Times said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • NY, NJ governors say aid is coming as Ida death toll rises to 46

    The governors of New York and New Jersey said on Friday they expected to receive significant funding and assistance from the federal government after flash flooding from Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction, killing at least 46 in the Northeast. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced $10 million in state grants to help small businesses that suffered damage and flagged expected federal aid after U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state. "This was a deadly and dangerous storm and we continue to face its after-effects," Murphy told a news conference in Millburn, a suburban town west of Newark that was hit hard by flooding.

  • UK panel advise against COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to uncertainty over the longer term impact of rare side-effects. The advice could see Britain pursue a different approach to the United States, Israel and some European countries, which are pursuing broader vaccination of the age group. However a final decision has not been taken, as the government said it would consult medical advisers to look at other factors, such as disruption to schools.

  • ‘Vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties,’ the ACLU writes in an op-ed

    'Avoiding a deadly threat to the public health typically outweighs personal autonomy and individual freedom,' the ACLU says.

  • FDA Weighing Dose of Moderna Covid-19 Booster

    The vaccine maker asked the agency to authorize a booster at half the dose given in the first two shots, but some in the government favor the higher dose to assure the strongest protection against Covid-19 variants.

  • Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright hit with new, more serious charge

    Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April, is now facing a more […] The post Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright hit with new, more serious charge appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Delta surge eases in some Southern states, but hospitals still feel the strain

    A few Southern states appear to be turning the corner on the recent delta surge as new COVID-19 cases decline, but relief is still a long way off for overburdened hospitals.

  • 40 students, driver rescued by boat after Pennsylvania school bus overtaken by floodwaters

    41 people were rescued from a Pennsylvania school bus Wednesday after it was trapped in floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

  • Teen dies after crashing into several trees near Richland County road, officials say

    The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car as it hit multiple trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • See Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson Team Up Against Gal Gadot in Netflix's Red Notice Trailer

    The upcoming action film is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 12

  • Georgia’s Witch Hunt: Who Helped the Feds Fight Our Voting Laws?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyThe U.S. Justice Department has set its sights on Georgia’s new voter restrictions, filing a lawsuit in June challenging a number of the state’s recent changes. And Georgia’s top elections official is not taking the challenge kindly.Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s now-infamous secretary of state, is on a quest to find evidence that federal government lawyers colluded with voter advocacy groups—whether that evidence exists or not.Raffensperger is u

  • The Scariest Part of Texas’ Abortion Ban? The Eerie Silence

    Sergio Flores/GettyThe unthinkable anti-abortion law that went into effect in Texas this week is just that—otherworldly. Unlike literally any other medically unfounded and illegal law that anti-choice legislators have introduced in the preceding decade, this law is uniquely caustic.S.B.8 allows anyone who disapproves of abortion—a neighbor, distant relative, an abusive partner, or even a stranger—to report any perceived violation of the law, which could lead to a health center shutting down. Per

  • Delta variant travel cancellations threaten recovery

    Business travel has been scaling back as the delta variant rips through the United States, a concerning sign for the country’s economic recovery.

  • As U.S. unemployment benefits end, firms hope for a wave of applicants

    Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives. If the U.S. economy's behavior in 2021 holds any lessons for Perkins, though, he may be disappointed as the hiring needs of firms compete with a surge in coronavirus infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reports-more-than-1000-covid-deaths-single-day-2021-08-18.

  • Diana Ross Keeps The Party Going With ‘If The World Just Danced’ Single

    Diana Ross has rreleased the suitably club-flavored dancefloor track ‘If The World Just Danced’ as the second single from her ‘Thank You’ album.

  • An entire generation of Americans has no idea how easy air travel used to be

    Airplane passengers line up for TSA security screenings at Denver International Airport in 2019. Robert Alexander/Getty ImagesDuring the mid-1990s I traveled between Dayton, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., twice a month during the school year as half of a commuting couple. I could leave Dayton by 5:15 p.m., drive nearly 80 miles to the Columbus airport during rush hour, park my car in the economy lot, and still get to my gate in plenty of time for a 7:30 p.m. departure. Then 9/11 happened. The terro

  • Dean Unglert Clarifies Comments After Calling Girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes 'Suffocating'

    "It's the wrong adjective to use to describe anyone in a relationship," the Bachelor in Paradise alum said

  • EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations

    The safety panel of the European Medicines Agency is looking into Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) after the condition was reported in a 17-year-old male in Denmark, the agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/meeting-highlights-pharmacovigilance-risk-assessment-committee-prac-30-august-2-september-2021. This condition has also been reported after some other COVID-19 vaccines, the regulator said. MIS has also been previously reported in people following the COVID-19 infection, the agency said.

  • Key figure in NC ballot probe gets prison for benefit fraud

    A key player in a North Carolina ballot fraud probe that led to a new congressional election was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison for obtaining illegal Social Security benefits while concealing payments for political work he performed. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., 65, of Bladenboro, had pleaded guilty to two counts in June on the day his federal trial was supposed to begin. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle also told Dowless he must pay $8,600 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh, which prosecuted Dowless.

  • U.S. administers 372.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 1 out of the 443,741,705 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.