Top U.S. House Republican endorses Cheney challenger in party primary

FILE PHOTO: House Rules Committee meets over contempt charge against Mark Meadows at U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Clifford
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Adam Kinzinger
    Adam Kinzinger
    American politician
  • Kevin McCarthy
    Kevin McCarthy
    American politician

By Tyler Clifford

(Reuters) - U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August.

The move comes almost two weeks after the party censured Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger for joining House Democrats in an investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection in connection with the attack.

"I am proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress," McCarthy said. "The most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents, and throughout her career, Harriet has championed America's natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming reject burdensome and onerous government overreach."

Hageman, a land-use lawyer, is among several candidates seeking to unseat Cheney from Wyoming's lone House seat in Washington.

The race has mobilized out-of-state donors to contribute to Cheney's campaign. Hageman has stressed that a majority of the funds that her campaign has collected came from Wyoming residents who can cast a ballot in the primary.

McCarthy joins Trump and Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky in backing Hageman.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney challenger in continuing fallout over Trump

    Rep. Cheney's vocal rebuke of Trump and his false claims of a stolen election have been difficult for McCarthy and other GOP House leaders to ignore.

  • McCarthy backs Cheney's GOP challenger after Trump criticism

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a remarkable step for a party leader that effectively lends his weight to the effort to purge a chief critic of former President Donald Trump's from Congress. McCarthy's backing of Harriet Hageman for the at-large seat in Wyoming is certain to please Trump, who wants to rid the party of Cheney and others critical of his tenure. Cheney is the vice chair of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Judge sets trial date for case against Trump's inaugural committee

    A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 26 trial date to hear the D.C. attorney general's case against former President Trump's inaugural committee.Why it matters: Attorney General Keith Racine's (D) office sued the committee in 2020 alleging that it misused over $1 million in payments to the Trump hotel in D.C. for event space during the president’s 2017 inauguration. That money went directly to the Trumps, the lawsuit claims.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Th

  • House GOP leader McCarthy endorses Cheney challenger in Wyoming primary

    In a highly unusual move, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep.

  • Cuomo sued by NY trooper who said he sexually harassed her

    A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a federal court to declare that Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights. The trooper's name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan against Cuomo, New York State Police and Cuomo's former top aide Melissa DeRosa. The suit seeks attorney fees, damages for “severe mental anguish and emotional distress," and a declaratory judgment that Cuomo, DeRosa and state police violated civil laws on the federal, state and city level prohibiting sexual harassment.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers, Finds a Lot of Conspiracy Nuts

    Comedy CentralLast fall, both the U.S. and Canada lifted vaccination requirements for long-haul truckers in order to combat a series of supply-chain disruptions. Those restrictions were put back in place last month, and ever since, Canadian anti-vaxxers have formed a convoy in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, shutting down roads and harming businesses. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has become a political flashpoint, given that many of the protesters have no ties to trucking, according to t

  • 'Where the Hail Am I?: Downpour Pelts Pasadena

    A thunderstorm left streets coated in hail in Pasadena, California, on February 15.A weather spotter with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported hail accumulation of one inch. Hail was also reported in the Santa Barabara County and Camarillo areas.Instagram user @mari_morphosis posted this video with the caption: “Where the hail am I? … Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Pasadena anymore!” Credit: mari_morphosis via Storyful

  • Starting Monday, masks 'strongly recommended' instead of required at Round Rock schools

    Starting Monday, masks 'strongly recommended' instead of required at Round Rock schools

  • Primary early voting: 408 cast ballots Thursday in Taylor County on fourth day

    Early voting continues through Feb. 25

  • Trump’s desertion by his accountants could make him a ‘national security risk,’ expert says

    ‘This explodes the national security risk by a factor of 10, because now he’s going to be desperate for new loans,’ says Quincy Institute fellow Joseph Cirincione

  • Missing hiker found safe in Lockwood Valley area

    The search for a missing hiker ended on a positive note in the Frazier Park area. Gab Song was reported missing on Monday but was found Thursday. Hiker Gab Song was safely reunited with his friends and family who, alongside law enforcement agencies and search and rescue crews, helped in the efforts.

  • Judge orders Trump, children to answer questions about their business practices under oath

    A judge ordered former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to answer questions under oath about the Trump Organization's business practices.

  • 'Go for broke': How Japanese Americans in the 442nd broke barriers at home and fought fascism abroad

    How Japanese Americans fought fascism while facing internment at home

  • Joe Rogan Deal With Spotify Is Actually Worth More Than $200 Million, Report Says

    Spotify’s deal with Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who has attracted a swarm of controversy in recent weeks, is worth more than $200 million, according to a new report by the New York Times. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that “the true value” of the deal negotiated between Spotify and Rogan — spanning […]

  • US Capitol attack panel discusses subpoena for Ivanka Trump

    House select committee is considering best way to get evidence from ex-president’s daughter about his efforts to cling to power Ivanka Trump has been asked by the committee what she did to influence her father on 6 January 2021 and why he did not call off the rioters. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is considering issuing a subpoena to Ivanka Trump to force her cooperation with the inquiry into Donald Trump’s efforts to return

  • McConnell: Louisville activist’s release from jail after shooting is ‘jaw-dropping’

    “The innocent people of Louisville deserve better,” McConnell said Thursday, criticizing a group of activists who freed Quintez Brown and say he needs mental health support.

  • Restaurant Brands CEO talks earnings, Justin Bieber collaboration, and inflation

    Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the success of the company's collaboration with Justin Bieber, earnings, Burger King pulling the Whopper sandwich off of its discount menu, product innovation, and rising prices amid inflation.

  • January 6th insurrection subpoenas

    House committee wanting to speak with three Arizonans.

  • Burger King Whopper Forced From Discount Menu By Inflation

    You may be noticing price increases on the menus of your favorite restaurants and fast food chains as a result of inflation. Burger King's legendary Whopper has become the next casualty as the chain's...

  • Illinois Democrat asks for details on new chairman's vision for Postal Service

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) is requesting more information from the newly-minted chairman of the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors regarding his vision for the agency and how he plans to handle Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has come under scrutiny by some for ties to former President Trump and initiatives that allegedly slowed mail processing.In a letter to USPS Board of Governors chairman Roman Martinez IV on...