Top U.S. House Republican slams party hardliner over Zelenskiy 'thug' comment

Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Madison Cawthorn
    Madison Cawthorn
    American politician and member of the US Congress since 2020
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents.

But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.

"Madison is wrong. If there's any thug in this world, it's Putin," McCarthy said at a Friday news conference, adding that he had spoken to Cawthorn.

"This is the aggressor," McCarthy said of Putin. "This is the one that needs to end this war. This is the one that everybody should unite against."

Asked if he still supported Cawthorn's reelection, McCarthy replied: "Yes."

Cawthorn, who did not respond to a request for comment, is only the latest hard-line House conservative to cause McCarthy headaches. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar participated in a white nationalist conference last month where participants applauded Russia and chanted Putin's name.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy became the first wartime leader to deliver a virtual address to Congress, in a presentation that resonated strongly with U.S. lawmakers.

In a video clip aired by WRAL-TV in Raleigh the week before Zelenskiy's address, Cawthron described the Ukrainian leader and his country in these terms: "Remember that Zelenskiy is a thug. Remember the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, lashed out at Cawthorn after U.S. media reported that the clip had been played repeatedly by Russian state television.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war food price spikes may push 40 million into extreme poverty-development group

    Massive price spikes for food and energy sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will push over 40 million people into extreme poverty, the Center for Global Development (CGDEV) said on Friday, warning against export curbs and sanctions on Russian food production. In an analysis blog https://www.cgdev.org/blog/price-spike-caused-ukraine-war-will-push-over-40-million-poverty-how-should-we-respond, the Washington-based think tank said food commodity prices since the start of the conflict have risen above levels experienced in price spikes in 2007 and 2010. It cited World Bank Research showing that the 2007 spike may have pushed as many as 155 million people into extreme poverty, and separate research showing the 2010 episode pushed 44 million into extreme poverty.

  • Billy Porter, Josh Groban and Dozens More Join ‘Stars in the House’ Ukraine Telethon

    Cynthia Nixon, Steve Martin, Audra McDonald and more will take part in the 10-hour benefit on March 26

  • Oil Executives Summoned by Democrats Over $4-a-Gallon Gasoline

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats in Congress are taking aim at big oil as they seek to deflect blame for eye-popping gasoline prices that could sink their prospects in the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging U

  • Nelson: NASA cooperating with Russian colleagues despite tensions

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Friday the agency is cooperating with Russian colleagues despite tensions that have built up amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.The assurance comes as some countries have canceled missions in space with Russia and the head of Russia's space agency threatened to stop giving the U.S. rocket engines for flights. "That's just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he's worked...

  • Oil falls more than 4% for the week as traders weigh prospects for Russian crude supplies

    Oil futures settle higher Friday after talks between Moscow and Kyiv made little progress, but prices register a loss of more than 4% for the week.

  • Russian foreign minister praises Fox News for presenting 'alternative points of view'

    In an interview on Russian state-supported network RT, the country’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, praised Fox News as an exception to U.S. media, saying it’s “trying to present some alternative points of view.”

  • Fleeing Mariupol teenagers tell of destruction and shattered dreams

    Yuliia Karpenko, a 17-year-old-high school student in Ukraine's city of Mariupol, had been looking forward to getting her high school degree this year - she just was not quite sure if she would go for sociology or languages at university. But now her life is in tatters after she fled from death and destruction in the besieged port city, which local authorities say has been all but flattened by heavy Russian shelling. "All my plans were ruined," Karpenko said in a phone interview from a shelter in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are seeking refuge away from the frontline of the war.

  • US House passes Crown Act which would end hair discrimination

    US House passes legislation aimed at putting an end to race-based discrimination over hair.

  • Neurological problems no higher after vaccination; depression, anxiety risk tied to COVID severity

    COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risks for rare neurological conditions among more than 8 million people who had received at least one dose of a vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, according to researchers. Their study also included 735,870 unvaccinated individuals who had tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as older data on an additional 14.3 million people from the general population for a baseline estimate of rates of the neurological conditions before the pandemic. Three of them - Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), and Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition) - were no more common in the vaccine recipients than in the general population, the researchers reported on Wednesday in The BMJ https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj-2021-068373.

  • Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China aids Russia amid Putin’s war on Ukraine

    Officials at the White House and in China provide information about President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone call Friday that focused in large part on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Calmes: Tucker Carlson shills for Putin while his colleagues are killed in Ukraine

    How can Fox News keep this Russia apologist on the air?

  • Donald Trump and the American Freedom Tour are headed to Broward County on Saturday

    Former President Donald Trump is returning to Broward County on Saturday, speaking during a full-day, high-ticket event billed for conservative insiders and ardent supporters of his agenda.

  • Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

    Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote.The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine. It would also give President Biden power to impose even stricter taxes...

  • Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

    Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram, following a request from the country's federal police, local news broadcasters TV Globo and CNN Brasil both reported on Friday. The decision comes after the messaging app, which is widely used by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, failed to respond to court orders to block certain accounts that had been found to disseminate disinformation, Globo reported.

  • Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot

    A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol with another former officer who is scheduled to be tried next month on charges related to the riot. Former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer Jacob Fracker, who was fired by the town after his arrest, has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, his attorney said. Derrick Evans was a Republican member of the House of Delegates but never served a day.

  • Kevin McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn 'is wrong' about Zelenskyy being a 'thug,' but still supports his re-election

    Cawthorn drew criticism from GOP senators last week after he called the Ukrainian President a "thug" and said his government was "incredibly evil."

  • Koch Industries Continues Operations at Russian Factories

    (Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceKoch’s Guardian Industries operates

  • Biden lays out ‘consequences’ if China aids Russian invasion in call with President Xi

    In two-hour call, US president provides ‘candid and direct’ assessment of Russian attacks

  • Brittney Griner 'Okay' While Being Detained in Russia, Has Met with Legal Team, Source Says

    Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) previously told ESPN that the WNBA star was arrested on Feb. 17

  • ‘Stars In The House’ 10-Hour Ukraine Telethon To Feature Big-Name Line-Up Of Hollywood, Broadway & Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant Of The People’ Co-Star

    A celebrity-packed 10-hour Stars in the House telethon raising money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26, with a line-up to include such Hollywood and Broadway stars as Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Patrick Wilson, Judith Light and a new SCTV reunion of […]