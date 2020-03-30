Top U.K. Aide Cummings Self-Isolates With Coronavirus Symptoms

(Bloomberg) -- Dominic Cummings, the most senior aide to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is self-isolating after developing symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus over the weekend, according to a government official.

Cummings, a powerful and divisive figure who masterminded the Brexit campaign in 2016 before joining Johnson to run the government, is still in contact with his colleagues, the official said.

He’s the latest senior official at the top of government to be hit by the outbreak. Johnson tested positive for coronavirus last week, as did Health Secretary Matt Hancock, while the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, is also self-isolating with symptoms.

The U.K. government has been criticized for being too slow to respond to the pandemic, which has killed 1,228 people, according to figures released on Sunday. Official data showed 19,522 confirmed cases, though a scientist advising the government suggested the true figure may be nearer 2 million.

According to Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College London, between 2% and 3% of people in Britain may have become infected with coronavirus. In central London, the proportion may be as high as 5%, he told BBC radio on Monday. He said it was difficult to determine the precise number because as many as 40% of people with the virus don’t show symptoms.

Lockdown

The government has ordered a national lockdown banning gatherings in public and closing pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and schools. On Sunday, a senior medical official warned it could be six months or more before life begins to return to normal.

The pound fell on Monday after the U.K.’s credit rating was downgraded by Fitch Ratings, which cited the weakening of public finances caused by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message from self-isolation on Sunday night, Johnson said 20,000 former medical workers were returning to the National Health Service to help. He praised the nationwide response effort.

