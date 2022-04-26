Top U.S. Oil Refiner Valero Reports Best Margins Since 2015

(Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins since 2015 as the industry stages a spectacular rebound from pandemic-fueled lows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The second-largest oil refiner in the U.S. saw profits per barrel double from a year earlier, with the Russia-Ukraine war tightening crude supplies and surging demand keeping fuel prices high. Valero exceeded analysts’ estimates with an adjusted net income of $944 million, or $2.31 per share. That compares to an adjusted net loss of $1.64 per share a year ago.

U.S. refiners, one of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus lockdowns, are benefiting from tight domestic supplies, soaring prices and reduced competition, with less Russian oil supplies being processed into fuels. Meanwhile, fuelmaking capacity reductions over the past couple of years have constrained the industry’s ability to boost supplies amid a rebound in demand. In total, more than 1 million barrels a day of crude oil refining capacity—or about 5% overall—has shut since the beginning of the pandemic.

What’s more, American refiners are benefiting from cheaper supplies of natural gas, which is used as a refinery fuel. While U.S. gas has soared more than 80% this year alone, to the highest levels since 2008, it still costs less than a quarter of the gas competitors in Europe rely on.

The natural gas price differential provides a “structural margin advantage for U.S. refineries, particularly those located in the Gulf coast,” Joe Gorder, Valero Chief Executive Officer, said Tuesday during a conference call with analysts.

Valero Energy, the first refiner to report earnings in the season, rose 5.6% to $106.54 in New York. Rivals Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Phillips 66 also jumped.

Story continues

“The fundamentals that drove strong results in the first quarter, particularly in March, continue to provide a positive backdrop for refining margins, ” Gorder said earlier in the statement.

(Adds shares in sixth paragraph, EPS in second.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.