WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on approving the Kigali amendment to a major global climate treaty, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"Today the Senate will finish the work of ratifying the Kigali amendment," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate.

Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, are needed for approval for passage.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington)