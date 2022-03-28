Top U.S. Senate Republican rejects Biden budget as inadequate on defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell rejected President Joe Biden's $5.79 trillion budget plan on Monday, saying it was unacceptably light on defense spending at a time of heightened international tensions over Ukraine.

The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1, lays out Biden administration priorities such as campaign promises to make the wealthy and companies pay more taxes that lawmakers on Capitol Hill will consider as they craft spending legislation.

"The White House budget request that President Biden published today offers the clearest possible reminder that the Biden administration’s far-left values are fundamentally disconnected from what American families actually need," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

"First and foremost, at a dangerous time, the president's budget falls woefully short on defense spending," he said.

Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $813 billion boasts a 4.6% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demands among lawmakers for more military spending.

The increase is about 1.5% above inflation, the Pentagon's financial chief Mike McCord told reporters on Monday.

McConnell, who previously demanded a 5% defense spending increase above inflation, said that the Biden budget could lead to an effective cutback for U.S. armed forces if inflation proved more stubborn than envisioned.

(This story fixes typographical error in first paragraph)

(Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson; Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Monday, in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract. The move indicates Canada - under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages - is closer to making a decision that has dragged out for more than a decade. "This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Tassi said.