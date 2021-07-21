Top U.S. senator demands inquiry into Justice Dept grants system

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate holds confirmation hearing for Barrett to be Supreme Court justice in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. Senate Republican has demanded an investigation into new Justice Department grant-management software, after Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-47-billion-grant-programs-tech-woes-take-toll-justice-groups-2021-07-12 that technological glitches in the system have delayed funding programs from police departments to victims' service providers.

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Charles Grassley in a letter on Wednesday asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to launch a formal probe into the department's roll-out of the new software, known as JustGrants, which manages a $4.7 billion grant program.

In his letter, Grassley cited a variety of reports from Horowitz's office that have documented troubles with JustGrants, including a May 6 alert in which Horowitz said problems with JustGrants had even hampered his own staff's ability to access vital information needed to oversee the grants to root out waste, fraud or abuse.

The letter also cited a July 12 Reuters article about how widespread technological glitches have plagued the system since it was launched in October 2020, prompting more than 38,000 help desk requests through May 10 and delaying many grant recipients from receiving vital funding.

"The Reuters piece, as with the OIG (Office of Inspector General) reports cited in this letter, describes the clear adverse consequences of failures in the JustGrants system," Grassley wrote.

"I am asking your office to investigate the transition to JustGrants. Circumstances around the program raise many troubling questions."

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately comment, noting the request came after business hours.

A spokesperson for Horowitz's office could not be immediately reached.

In prior statements to Reuters, the department acknowledged the system has faced challenges, but said staff were trying to correct the glitches and has worked closely with grant winners to assist them.

Reuters interviewed more than two dozen department staff and grant recipients for its report, all of whom described similar frustrations with the system.

Built by General Dynamics Corp under a contract with a $115 million ceiling price, JustGrants was intended to consolidate the grants in one place and be compatible with a new government-wide payment system. To date, the Justice Department has spent just above $70 million on it.

The department told Reuters in July that JustGrants was built using an agile style of development, in which systems are created piece by piece and evolve based on user feedback.

"The development strategy for JustGrants was not to have an end-to-end system fully functional in October 2020," the department said.

Grassley, in his letter to Horowitz, raised concerns with this approach and asked the inspector general to probe whether the department followed all contract-making regulations and had carefully monitored the company's performance.

Grassley also said he wanted to know "the full scope of programs that have been impacted or currently are being impacted by the inability of award recipients to access their awards."

A spokesperson for General Dynamics could not be immediately reached, but in a prior statement, the company told Reuters it was committed to developing a "seamless, user-friendly" system.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • Peru arrests state hospital workers for charging COVID-19 patients $21,000 per bed

    Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled an alleged criminal ring that had charged as much $21,000 per bed for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in a state-run hospital, aggravating care in a country hit by one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the virus. Authorities arrested nine people in an early morning raid on Wednesday, including the administrators of Lima's Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to prosecutor Reynaldo Abia. Corruption scandals around virus care have already rattled the highest levels of power in Peru.

  • Biden's 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda

    President Joe Biden just can't quit Ohio — even if it rejected him in last year's election. The Democrat travels to Cincinnati on Wednesday to push his economic policies. It's the third visit of his presidency to Ohio, the only state he lost that he has visited multiple times.

  • David Cameron lacked judgement over Greensill, MPs' report says

    David Cameron showed a lack of judgement when he informally lobbied on behalf of Greensill Capital, MPs say.

  • GOP will launch its own Jan. 6 investigation if Pelosi doesn't reverse course, McCarthy says

    The GOP will pursue its own investigation into the Capitol insurrection if Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) doesn't reverse her rejection of the two Republicans named to the Jan. 6 select committee, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday.Why it matters: Pelosi on Wednesday rejected McCarthy's naming of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to the committee, citing their objection to President Biden's Electoral College victory. In response, McCarthy accused her o

  • Unvaccinated Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich will not attend Pac-12 media day

    Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich says he will participate in Pac-12 media day remotely because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19.

  • DOJ declined to prosecute Wilbur Ross for misleading Congress about census question

    The Department of Justice declined to prosecute former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over allegations he misled Congress in an unsuccessful push by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

  • For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Mecca during haj

    Inspired by her late father's career, Mona decided to join the military and the first group of Saudi women soldiers to work in Islam's holiest sites, where they are helping secure the haj annual pilgrimage. Since April, dozens of female soldiers have become part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birth places of Islam. Dressed in a military khaki uniform, with a hip-length jacket, loose trousers and a black beret over a veil covering her hair, Mona spends her shifts roaming in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

  • S.Africa targets 35 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by Christmas

    South Africa aims to have given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 35 million of its 60 million people by Christmas, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The Department of Health's Nicholas Crisp added during a briefing to a parliamentary committee that roughly 25,000 vaccine doses had been either stolen or destroyed during riots last week. Its vaccination campaign started slowly due to a mix of bureaucratic failures, bad luck and onerous negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • CIA probe of 'Havana syndrome' to be led by Bin Laden search veteran -source

    A CIA official who was involved in the search for Osama bin Laden has been chosen to head an agency task force investigating cases of an ailment known as "Havana Syndrome" among U.S. spies and diplomats, a government source said on Wednesday. CIA director William Burns named a career undercover spy, who was part of the search for the al Qaeda leader that ended with him being killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011, the source said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the appointment.

  • At six months, Biden convenes Cabinet but roadblocks loom

    President Joe Biden marked six months in office with a crowded Cabinet meeting, a gathering meant to symbolize both a return to normalcy due to vaccines and a display of the federal government doing the people’s business. Biden crammed 25 Cabinet-level officials, as well as another 18 senior staffers, into the ornate West Wing space on Tuesday to hear the president extol his administration's actions after taking office during a once-in-a-century pandemic. “The bottom line is we’re delivering on our promises,” Biden said.

  • Analysis: Biogen Alzheimer's drug slow to take off as U.S. Medicare wrestles with coverage

    U.S. hospitals that were expected to be early adopters of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug have treated only a handful of patients since its early June approval as they wait for the first payments from the government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called Aduhelm, based on limited evidence that it might slow a decline in cognitive function in people with the memory-robbing disease. Some prominent doctors, hospitals and health insurers have criticized the FDA decision and said they will not offer the drug.

  • Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

    A minister's claim that no Covid deaths were reported from a lack of oxygen has sparked anger.

  • Man accused of plotting mass shooting charged with hate crime

    Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been charged with attempting to commit a hate crime and illegally possessing a machine gun.

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong Un's waterslide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.

  • Kraken attorney's fundraising group gets Florida's approval

    A group run by one of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent election conspiracy adherents, reacting to accusations it was illegally seeking donations in Florida, has registered with the state and says it will raise $7 million, documents released Wednesday show. The office of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, which polices charities, said it has approved paperwork filed by attorney Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic group. Fried's office had filed an administrative complaint last month against the group, accusing it of seeking donations without registering with the state as required.

  • Ukraine's president finally gets date for White House visit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose hopes for a White House meeting played a central part in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment, will finally get his chance for an Oval Office sit down late next month. The White House announced in June that President Joe Biden had extended an invitation to Zelenskyy for later in the summer. “The visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, our close cooperation on energy security, and our backing for President Zelenskyy’s efforts to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • Chicago OKs civilian police oversight board with power to recommend changes to law enforcement budget

    Chicago's local government approved the creation of a civilian police oversight board with power to make proposed changes to the city's law enforcement budget.

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, from serving on the panel investigating the Trump supporters who assaulted Congress in an attempt to stop it from certifying President Joe Biden's election.