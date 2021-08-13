Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency -USTR

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the USTR said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting, the two officials "agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward," the statement added.

It gave no other details

The two countries pledged to deepen their economic and security ties during White House talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

The United States and South Korea said they would work to increase the supplies of legacy semiconductors for the global automotive industry, and to support semiconductor manufacturing in both countries.

They also agreed to cooperate closely on reforms of the World Trade Organization, and to work together to end all forms of new public financing for overseas unabated coal-fired power plants.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The momentum is going one way': Taliban gaining ground faster than U.S. expected

    “All of the momentum is going one way right now," one U.S. defense official said.

  • US troops 'will temporarily deploy' to Afghanistan to help evacuate diplomats

    A contingent of 3,000 U.S. troops “will temporarily deploy” to assist the withdrawal of American diplomats from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team announced Thursday, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Kabul will remain with limited personnel.

  • US officials predict Taliban fighters may take Afghan capital of Kabul in coming months

    Taliban forces have captured at least eight provincial capitals throughout Afghanistan since last Friday.

  • Schumer: Progressives, centrists "need each other" for two-track infrastructure gambit

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Politico that the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party "need each other" in order to have any hopes of passing their spending priorities with the narrowest possible majority.Why it matters: Democrats have cleared the first hurdle in Schumer's risky "two-track" legislative strategy to enact President Biden's agenda, but just a single objection could derail the entire gambit.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Using Hemp To Build Bridges Between Canada And China: The Mary AG Story

    Despite frosty international relations, one company is using hemp to build bridges between Canada and China. Mary AG signed a memorandum of understanding this week to create an in-depth partnership with CBDer Biotechnology. The partnership marks Mary AG's first application of farm-level technology, taking its knowledge in automated systems and applying that expertise to a holistic, controlled growing condition that incorporates automated plant health assessment. Mary AG's joint ventures Yunnan M

  • WHO director anticipates 100 million more COVID cases globally

    The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the world could see 100 million more cases of the coronavirus by early 2022, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' comments come after the number of recorded COVID cases globally reached 200 million last week, only six months after the world passed 100 million cases. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWHO officials furt

  • Taliban claim capture of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city

    The fall of Afghanistan’s second largest city would be a crushing blow for the government.

  • Biden to hold "Summit for Democracy" with world leaders

    President Biden announced Wednesday that he will convene world leaders for a virtual "Summit for Democracy" in December, where participants will make commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.Why it matters: The summit would fulfill a foreign policy promise Biden made on the campaign trail, where he vowed to "once more place America at the head of the table" in the international effort to fight corruption, defense against authoritarianism, and advance human rights.Stay

  • Every Easter Egg in WHAT IF…? Episode One

    The MCU's first cartoon is here! And we're ready to break down the many, many Easter eggs, references, and more from What If...?'s first episode! The post Every Easter Egg in WHAT IF…? Episode One appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why Vici Is Making a Big Bet on the Vegas Strip

    Vici Properties CEO Edward Pitoniak discusses his firm's acquisition of&nbsp;MGM Growth Properties, including&nbsp;MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion. He speaks with Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • 59 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 19 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (12 August) reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore, bringing the country's total to 66,012 infections.

  • In urgent cable, US Embassy calls on Washington to evacuate Afghan staffers threatened by Taliban

    The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is urging Washington to evacuate Afghans who are under threat because of their work with the U.S. government -- warning they cannot get out on their own and are in desperate need, according to an internal cable obtained by ABC News. In an urgent and emotional appeal to State Department leadership, Ambassador Ross Wilson called for help for the thousands of Afghans who served the U.S., but will not be evacuated in the coming weeks by the administration. President Joe Biden has said he is committed to helping Afghans who helped the U.S. But his plans only call for relocating Afghans who have received approval for a special immigrant visa -- a program created by Congress for interpreters, guides and other contractors who worked for the U.S. military and diplomatic missions for two years.

  • Labor Department Targets ‘Terrifying’ Level of Unemployment Fraud

    The U.S. Department of Labor is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to combat fraud in the benefits system for unemployed workers – fraud that experts fear skyrocketed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The department is making $140 million in grants available to “support states with fraud detection and prevention, including identity verification and overpayment recovery activities” in unemployment compensation programs, according to a letter released Wednesday. An additional $100 millio

  • China dismisses Canadian protests over cases tied to Huawei

    China on Thursday dismissed Canada's protests of harsh sentences handed down by Chinese courts to Canadians whose cases are seen as linked to the arrest in Vancouver of a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa of making unwarranted, groundless accusations that “grossly interfered in China's judicial sovereignty.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called the sentencing of entrepreneur Michael Spavor “absolutely unacceptable and unjust."

  • Latin America has golden opportunity to profit from lithium — and probably will blow it | Opinion

    President Biden’s recent executive order to make 50 percent of all new vehicles electric by 2030 to help fight climate change could result in an economic bonanza for Latin America: The region holds the world’s largest deposits of lithium, the key material used to produce car batteries.

  • N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States

    North Korea intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia to counter the United States, and peace on the Korean peninsula will not be possible until American troops are withdrawn, Pyongyang's ambassador to Russia told TASS news agency. Ambassador Sin Hong-chol's comments come after senior North Korean leaders warned this week that South Korea and the United States would face repercussions https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-warns-security-crisis-if-us-skorea-escalate-tensions-2021-08-10 for their decision to go ahead with annual joint military drills.

  • Canada gets serious about water woes. Will Indigenous voices be heard?

    Even resource-rich Canada faces threats to its water – and many say a stronger voice for Indigenous people is a key to better governance.

  • Workers Think They'll Need $500,000 to Retire Comfortably. Are They Right?

    If there were a universal savings figure that guaranteed financial security in retirement, building a nest egg would be a simpler thing to do. Imagine your retirement goals include settling down in a small town, starting a home baking business, and spending time with your nearby grandchildren. Your retirement might cost a lot less than someone who plans to live in a major metro area, go to the theater every week, and travel internationally multiple times a year.

  • Olympic medals: An alternative table - with US 15th

    How would the medals table look if population and wealth were taken into account?