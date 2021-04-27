Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax executive: USTR

FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tai's office said in a statement.

Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President John Trizzino also discussed a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive certain intellectual property rights in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the USTR statement said.

"Ambassador Tai sought Mr. Trizzino’s views on steps Novavax is taking to quickly increase equitable production and distribution of vaccines in the United States and around the world," the statement said.

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the United States.

WTO members are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move.

Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

Shares of Novavax surged 16% in extended trading on Tuesday after Biden said the United States was planning to share COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need of aid.

The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

Tai held virtual meetings on Monday with vaccine makers Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. drugmakers step up supplies as India battles COVID-19 surge

    Gilead said it would give India at least 450,000 vials of its antiviral drug remdesivir, while Merck said it was partnering with five Indian generic drugmakers to expand production and access to its experimental COVID-19 drug molnupiravir. With the death toll from COVID-19 racing towards the 200,000-mark in India, medical supplies from across the world are being flown into the country to help overburdened hospitals struggling with a severe shortage of life-saving oxygen and drugs. Nations including Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged support, while the World Health Organization said it was working to deliver 4,000 oxygen concentrators, calling the situation in India "beyond heartbreaking".

  • Biden: New Vaccines on the Way to Share With Other Countries

    Apr.27 -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. is sending remdesivir and other vaccine-related mechanical parts to India to help the country recover from the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

  • SK Hynix forecasts stronger demand for chips after first-quarter profit jumps 66%

    SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, forecast an increase in chip demand for the rest of the year on Wednesday after posting a 66% jump in first-quarter profit on continued stay-at-home demand for devices. SK Hynix said supplies were expected to remain tight throughout the year for DRAM chips that are widely used in laptops and other computing devices. It also forecast a faster than expected increase in demand and prices for NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market.

  • Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday met virtually with top executives of drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the World Trade Organization are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move. Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

  • Novavax shares jump after Biden says focusing on its vaccine

    "The problem is right now we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on, probably," he said. The president said discussions were on to decide when to send COVID-19 vaccines to other nations, including India, which has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

  • A 16-Year-Old Gasoline-Ethanol Feud Gets Supreme Court Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A long-running clash between gasoline and ethanol producers will be before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case that could cost small oil refineries hundreds of millions of dollars.At issue is the ability of refineries to win exemptions from 16-year-old U.S. government mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel.Under former President Donald Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency let dozens of small refineries off the hook. Though the Biden administration is set to change course, a high court ruling limiting refinery waivers would remove its discretion.Such a ruling could reverberate for years, ruling out expansive relief for refiners and potentially encouraging investment in the equipment needed to push more renewable fuels into the market.“We don’t think the Biden administration intends to give out the small refiner exemptions like the Trump administration,” said Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury. “But it would limit their ability to change their mind.”Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must either purchase and blend biofuels themselves or buy tradeable credits that track consumption of corn-based ethanol, soy-based biodiesel and other plant-based alternatives. Congress created an out for small refineries that face an “economic hardship” in complying, by empowering the EPA to waive those facilities from meeting the annual quotas.Refineries that win exemptions can save tens to hundreds of millions dollars annually that they would otherwise spend buying biofuel compliance credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs.Although the EPA initially handed out exemptions automatically, they were eventually curtailed, with fewer than two dozen refineries receiving the waivers annually during former President Barack Obama’s final years in office. Under Trump, the exemptions soared to as many as 35 refineries with waivers in 2017.Biofuel advocates challenged the surge in federal court, arguing the waivers should be reserved only for refineries that have continuously secured extensions of their initial exemptions. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in January 2020, finding the EPA had wrongly exempted refineries owned by HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc.’s Wynnewood Refining Co.The Supreme Court is now reviewing the 10th Circuit’s ruling that refineries should only be eligible if they initially received waivers and had them continually extended -- an approach under which only a few nationwide would qualify.A ruling upholding the 10th Circuit would bind the EPA’s power to grant exemptions, with implications for major biofuel producers and refiners, including Renewable Energy Group Inc., Green Plains Inc., Poet LLC and Valero Energy Corp.President Joe Biden criticized the Trump waivers on the campaign trail, and his administration argued in a brief filed with the Supreme Court that exemptions should be a temporary “bridge to compliance,” not a permanent safety valve.The impact of the court’s decision may be initially limited, because the Biden administration is expected to issue refinery waivers sparingly despite the high court’s findings. But it could matter if a new president is elected in 2024.“It will be very important if the small refiners think sometime in the future they’ll have a more friendly administration,” said James Coleman, an energy law professor at Southern Methodist University. “If the Supreme Court agrees with the 10th Circuit here, then that discretion is gone.”Ethanol and biodiesel makers argue the exemptions have undercut demand, running counter to Congress’ goal of bolstering renewable fuel production. Curtailing waivers could encourage more investments in distributing and blending plant-based fuels, they say.HollyFrontier and Wynnewood argue the 10th Circuit wrongly adopted a strained reading of federal law that could prompt the closing of some small refineries.“Congress intended small refinery exemptions to act as a critical safety valve to protect vital refining assets while meeting the obligations of the RFS,” HollyFrontier said in an emailed statement.Already, the prospect of fewer exemptions has driven up the cost of the RIN credits. RINs tracking ethanol blending have soared 823% since the 10th Circuit ruling, up from just 15.5 cents apiece on Jan. 24, 2020 to $1.43 on Monday. In the same time, RINs tracking biodiesel blending climbed from 41 cents to $1.51 each, a 268% increase.The case will likely turn on how the justices interpret just a few words in the Renewable Fuel Standard law -- specifically its provision allowing a small refinery to petition the EPA “at any time” for an “extension” of its initial, automatic exemption. Biofuel producers argue Congress intended waivers to be temporary and that the law’s use of the word “extension” inherently means refineries can only qualify if they have an existing exemption to prolong. But refiners counter Congress included the “at any time” phrase because it wanted waivers to be available when necessary.For now, legal uncertainty is casting a cloud over federal biofuel policy decisions. The EPA hasn’t decided on 46 petitions for waivers from 2019 and 2020 quotas, nor has it set blending targets for 2021.The case is HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, 20-472.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Huge Win Could Boost Novavax's Fortunes -- and It Has Nothing to Do With COVID-19

    Since early 2020, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has received a lot of attention due to its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 appears to be quite promising. Novavax has been at the center of attention more recently for great results announced last week from a clinical study of a different vaccine.

  • US To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

    The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday. “The U.S. to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available,” he wrote on Twitter. The FDA has not yet authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. In March, the Biden administration said it would send around 4 million AZN vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico and is under growing pressure now to expand sharing of its stockpile with India and other countries. The doses will be exported in the coming months after a federal safety review, said a senior administration official during a press briefing. The administration expects the U.S. could release 10 million doses of the vaccine “in the coming weeks,” pending FDA clearance. An additional 50 million doses could be distributed in May and June, reports CNBC. The U.S. has already announced that it will provide raw materials for Indian vaccine manufacturers as the country battles a devastating surge in cases. President Biden promised more emergency assistance, “including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.” Washington is also looking at supplying oxygen, tests, personal protective equipment, and the antiviral drug remdesivir to India’s health service. According to another official, the U.S. will be exporting 36 millipore filters used to manufacture the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine. Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.09% at $52.94 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS To Send COVID-19 Vaccine Raw Materials 'Urgently Required' To Help India Tackle Surge In InfectionsEuropean Union Files Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Shortfall© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ursula von der Leyen warns EU could hit UK with tariffs over Northern Ireland row

    Ursula von der Leyen warned that Brussels would not hesitate to hit Britain with tariffs if it failed to meet its commitments in Northern Ireland as MEPs prepared to ratify the Brexit trade deal on Tuesday. The European Commission president said dispute and enforcement mechanisms in the deal were “essential” to ensure the UK complied with the trade deal and the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol. France said the EU would retaliate and hit sectors such as financial services with tariffs if the UK did not properly implement the Brexit fishing agreement. Mrs von der Leyen said, "This agreement comes with real teeth with a binding dispute settlement mechanism and the possibility for unilateral remedial measures were necessary. And let me be very clear. We do not want to have to use these tools, but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary.” Britain angered Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol and the European Commission has begun legal action against the UK. The grace periods exempt exports from Britain to Northern Ireland from customs checks on meat products and parcels. The UK has also carved out exemptions from EU rules on soil and pet passports.

  • China's rapidly growing navy just got 3 new warships in a single day

    The Chinese navy, already the world's largest, just got a new submarine, destroyer, and amphibious assault ship all at once.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

    Who should the Panthers take with the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft? Here is our fifth and final seven-round mock draft for Carolina.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • What 69 best actress winners have worn to the Oscars

    From Julie Andrews' elbow-length gloves to Jennifer Lawrence's strapless gown, here's what best actress winners have worn to the Oscars.