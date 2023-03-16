Iran's top security official holds talks in UAE after Riyadh-Tehran deal

5
Hashem Osseiran
·2 min read

Iran's top security official on Thursday held high-level talks in the United Arab Emirates, days after a shock rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met with Emirati president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi to discuss "opportunities for enhancing cooperation," according to the official WAM news agency.

He also held talks with the UAE's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discussed "bilateral relations," WAM said.

"Iran and the UAE can take great steps on the path of expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening neighbouring diplomacy," Shamkhani said during his meeting with the UAE president, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

"The formation of a stronger region is an attainable ideal that we all must take steps towards."

His trip came after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a Chinese-brokered deal on Friday to end a seven-year rupture in diplomatic ties.

Shamkhani had travelled to Beijing for intensive negotiations with his Saudi counterpart ahead of the shock announcement.

During talks with his Emirati counterpart on Thursday, Shamkhani called his UAE visit "a meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations," according to IRNA.

"We should try to increase the security, peace and well-being of the people of the region through dialogue and interaction... while preventing foreigners from playing a non-constructive role," Shamkhani said.

Shiite-majority Iran and the majority-Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with its allies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, back opposite sides in various armed and political conflicts in the region, most notably in Yemen and Syria.

In 2016, the UAE and other Gulf states scaled back their ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh's execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Despite the diplomatic downgrade, the oil-rich UAE maintained strong economic ties with Iran.

Last year, the UAE's ambassador to Tehran resumed his duties after a six year absence, while in September, Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran wanted to broaden relations with the UAE.

Gregory Brew, Iran analyst at Eurasia Group, said Shamkhani's UAE visit is "significant in that it indicates continued efforts by the Gulf countries to improve relations with Iran".

"The UAE is a major trading partner to Iran, and has also become an important intermediary for Iran's oil exports," he told AFP, adding that Shamkhani may be discussing ways to access Iranian assets frozen overseas through UAE mediation or diplomatic support.

ho/it

    

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's top security official to visit the UAE amid regional rapprochement

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported. His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

  • Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal

    A senior Iranian official visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, just days after Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in a Chinese-brokered deal that raised hopes of a broader rapprochement across Middle East. Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

  • Once firmly against emigration, some Iranians are pushing their children to flee

    Political and economic instability is spurring more Iranians to look for a way to leave their country, through both legitimate and illegal means.

  • Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

    In a madrassa in the Afghan capital, rows of teenage girls rock back and forth reciting verses of the Koran under the watchful eye of a religious scholar.Hosna, a former university student studying medicine, now teaches at a madrassa in Kandahar, reading verses of the Koran to a class of more than 30 girls who repeat the words back to her.

  • Do You Think Manchester United plc (MANU) Has an Attractive Near and Long-Term Outlook?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Small Cap Value Tax-Exempt Composite gained 13.37% gross of fees compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index and a 6.23% gain for […]

  • Australia shouldn’t have signed Aukus deal with ‘gormless Brits’, says ex-PM

    A former Australian prime minister accused his country of following “gormless Brits” into a landmark nuclear-powered submarine deal that could carry “deadly consequences”.

  • Real Life Lion 'King of the Serengeti' Dies in Africa

    Snyggve (aka Bob Jr.) the beloved lion king of the Serengeti, died on Saturday, according to multiple reports

  • Nigeria has launched a $672 million fund for startups after the collapse of three US banks

    Nigeria has launched a $672 million fund to support its tech startups amid the upheaval caused by the recent collapse of three key US banks.

  • DOJ urges judge to reject Navarro’s executive privilege claims in trial over Jan. 6 subpoena

    The Justice Department is encouraging a judge to exclude at trial any claims from former President Trump aide Peter Navarro that he defied a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee due to concerns over executive privilege. The late Tuesday filing from the department comes in response to a successful last-minute effort by Navarro to…

  • The Saudi designer to the stars

    He has dressed celebrity royalty around the world from Beyonce and Deepika Padukone to Zendaya and Cardi B but for years few of Mohammed Ashi's clients knew he was Saudi Arabia's first big-name designer.Ashi's diary is a hectic whirl of client fittings and preparations for the next haute couture week. 

  • Analysis-Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China

    Eager to end its political and economic isolation, Iran had been trying for two years to restore ties with its long-time rival Saudi Arabia, an Arab heavyweight and oil powerhouse. Last September, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lost patience with the slow pace of bilateral talks and summoned his team to discuss ways to accelerate the process, which led to China's involvement, two Iranian officials told Reuters. "The Chinese showed willingness to help both Tehran and Riyadh to narrow the gaps and overcome unresolved issues during the talks in Oman and Iraq," said an Iranian diplomat involved in the talks.

  • Elon Musk Questions Microsoft's Decision

    Tesla's CEO and an early financier of ChatGPT development, is critical of Microsoft's investment in the trendy chatbot.

  • NATO countries ready to transfer more ammo and equipment to Ukraine

    NATO member states are ready to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the latest monthly ‘Ramstein format’ meeting on March 15.

  • Foreign policy of Brazil’s Lula takes shape, irking the West

    Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has so far shown little concern about defying consensus in the West on foreign policy -- even when it comes to dealing with authoritarian governments. In recent weeks, Lula’s Brazil sent a delegation to Venezuela, refused to sign a UN resolution condemning Nicaragua’s human rights abuses, allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro and flatly refused to send weapons to Ukraine, at war with Russia.

  • A top real estate economist breaks down how the Silicon Valley Bank failure can push more homebuyers into the housing market as mortgage rates fall faster than expected

    "The housing sector reacts immediately to changes in mortgage rates," a senior economist at the National Association of Realtors told Insider.

  • Chinese online search giant Baidu to launch its answer to ChatGPT in shadow of OpenAI's upgraded GPT-4 model

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu is expected to unveil its ChatGPT-like service Ernie Bot on Thursday, a day after OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, released the upgraded GPT-4 artificial intelligence (AI) model. The Ernie Bot, or Wenxin Yiyan in Chinese, will be available on the company's signature search engine plus a number of its affiliated products, including self-driving unit Apollo, video streaming platform iQiyi and its cloud computing business, the company said earlier. The performance

  • U.S. stocks rise as inflation data signals lower rate hike

    STORY: U.S. consumer prices continued to march higher last month, but the pace of inflation is slowing.The Labor Department’s closely-watched Consumer Price Index, or CPI, out Tuesday, rose four-tenths of a percent in February after rising half a percent the month before.That brought the annual inflation rate down to 6%, the lowest it’s been since September of 2021, but still well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.Still stubbornly high inflation matched with a tight labor market has for months hardened the Federal Reserve’s determination to continue raising interest rates, much to investors' dismay.But recent turmoil in the banking world has complicated the picture for the Fed.Last week Silicon Valley Bank failed in part due to its portfolio of long-dated Treasury bonds. The value of those bonds sank as rates climbed. Regulators took control of New York's Signature Bank on Sunday, and fears have spread that other regional banks could face similar stresses.The bank woes come after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers last week that the U.S. central bank would likely need to raise rates more than expected:"Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to two percent has a long way to go."But expectations for a fifty-basis-point increase cooled on news of the banking crisis, and many now expect a smaller, 25-basis-point hike at the next Fed policy meeting later this month.Wall Street opened higher Tuesday after the inflation report, which investors saw as a sign that the higher rate hike was likely off the table.

  • Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers 'locked up' in UAE, says HRW

    Human Rights Watch accused the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday of arbitrarily detaining at least 2,400 Afghan asylum seekers in "miserable" accommodation for more than a year, pending resettlement elsewhere. The rights group said that between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans evacuated to the UAE following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021 remain "arbitrarily detained" in makeshift refugee housing with limited freedom of movement and scarce access to legal counsel. 

  • Report: Tiger Woods made trip to Augusta National last week

    Woods is a five-time Masters champ, who won the tournament most recently in 2019 for his 15th career major title.

  • Japan, UK, Italy push joint fighter jet development by 2035

    Japan, Britain and Italy reaffirmed their commitment Thursday to push joint development of a next-generation fighter jet as a centerpiece of their increasingly close defense ties in the face of growing threat from China, Russia and North Korea. In December, Japan announced a joint next-generation fighter jet development with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States.