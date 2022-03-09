Top UAE Bank Denies Report of Merger With Smaller Rival ADCB

(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said it isn’t currently in talks with smaller rival Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, denying a report that claimed the two were close to finalizing a potential merger.

FAB and ADCB are two of the biggest banks in the United Arab Emirates and a deal would create the largest Middle East lenders by assets. Abu Dhabi’s government owns a majority stake in both lenders.

“FAB strongly denies the report issued by Al Arabiya and currently has not entered discussions with ADCB to pursue any merger activity” the lender said on Wednesday. In a separate statement, ADCB also denied the report and said it is focused on implementing a five-year strategy.

FAB shares have gained about 20% this year, valuing the lender at $67 billion, while ADCB rose 29%, taking its market capitalization to $21 billion. FAB has assets of $272 billion and ADCB at $120 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FAB, which itself was formed as part of a merger between National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2016, is looking to expand as it vies with Qatar National Bank for the status of the biggest lender in the Middle East.

The lender offered to buy a majority stake in EFG-Hermes Holding of Egypt last month, valuing the firm at $1.2 billion. FAB has already expanded into Egypt by buying Bank Audi’s local unit and another takeover would give it a larger presence in the Arab world’s most populous country.

The bank has also embarked on a broad management overhaul that’s led to the departure of several executives in its private bank and investment banking division, Bloomberg News previously reported. It named Hana Al Rostamani as group chief executive officer last year.

