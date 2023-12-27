Top Ukrainian commander says morale is normal, denies rift between military-political leadership

Morale amongst Ukraine’s soldiers is at a normal level, according to Tavria Operational and Strategic Group commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in an interview with the BBC on Dec. 27.

"As for morale, yes, some are losing it, some are maintaining it," Tarnavskyi said.

“There is a concept here: psychological assistance, moral assistance. When there is fatigue we take appropriate steps to prompt and support.”

“You know - Many hands make light work.”

Tarnavskyi also denied that there was a rift between Ukraine’s political and military leaderships, stating that the army is outside of politics.

"I don't see any problems or any clashes between this or that official. Neither I nor the military are interested in this," he said.

The commander of the Special Operations Forces, Viktor Khorenko, was dismissed without the knowledge of himself or Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi on Nov. 3.

The President's Office then stated that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had submitted a motion to dismiss the commander in accordance with the law.

Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla said on Nov. 26 that Ukraine's military command "must go" because it had not provided "any plan for 2024."

