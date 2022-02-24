Top Ukrainian official: 'Putin has launched a full-scale war'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dmytro Kuleba
    Ukrainian diplomat


A top Ukrainian official said early Thursday local time that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "launched a full-scale war" in the country.

"Putin has launched a full-scale war of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet. "This is a war of aggression."

Kuleba said that Ukrainian forces would defend themselves, while calling on the world to help "stop Putin."

"Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin," Kuleba added. "The time to act is now."

Kuleba's remarks came as Putin announced that Russia would launch a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions heard in cities across the country.

In a televised address before the attack, Putin claimed the operation was aimed to protect eastern Ukraine from what he called a "regime."

The Kremlin has been building its forces along the Ukraine border for weeks, also conducting joint military operations in Belarus.

The U.S. along with its NATO allies have issued firm warnings to Russia to push back on their invasion attempt in the hope to lower tension in the region.

In a speech before Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded to Putin for peace and dismissed claims that his country had provoked Russia to invade.

"The Ukrainian people want peace," Zelensky said. "The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it."

"Neighbors always enrich each other culturally," Zelensky said. "However, that doesn't make them a single whole. It doesn't dissolve us into you. We are different, but that is not a reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly."

In a statement on Wednesday night, President Biden condemned Russia's actions, calling it an "unprovoked and unjustified attack."

"The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia attacks Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Shortly after President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised what he called a special military operation, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that a "full-scale invasion" was now underway: "Peaceful Ukra

  • Full-scale ground assault against Ukraine likely to begin within hours, U.S. official says

    Full-scale ground assault against Ukraine likely to begin within hours, U.S. official says

  • Ukraine official questions why Russia is even part of UN security council

    Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya in a fiery speech late on Wednesday called on the Russian ambassador to the U.N. to say on the record that troops "aren't bombing Ukrainian cities right now.""You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov," he said while referring to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Kyslytsya said Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared "a war on my country."His speech came shortly after...

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • NATO countries respond to Putin, prepare for war in Ukraine

    Poland is bracing for Ukrainian refugees if Russia's invasion of separatist regions escalates into full-scale war, as Germany halts certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

  • Explosions heard in major Ukrainian cities following Putin's announcement

    Reporters heard sounds of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. Early Thursday morning local time, Putin claimed that the operation was protecting eastern Ukraine from what he said was a "regime."According to The Associated Press, explosions were heard in Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine as the Russian president was...

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Russia begins attack on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat. * Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine. * Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

  • ‘Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine’ says Ukrainian foreign minister. ‘The world can and must stop Putin.’

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba describes latest incursion in the Eastern European country by Russia as a "full-scale invasion."

  • See the Ukrainian children who danced as Russian forces gathered just miles away

    Hours before what President Joe Biden described as "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, just miles from the border, children danced.

  • Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

    A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

  • Exclusive-ECB must keep buying bonds to cushion Ukraine fallout, Stournaras says

    The European Central Bank should continue its bond-buying stimulus programme at least until the end of the year and keep it open-ended to cushion the fallout from any conflict in Ukraine, ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras told Reuters. He was the first ECB official to spell out how events in Ukraine, where fears of a full-on Russian invasion are rising, may affect plans by the euro zone central bank to stop its asset purchases and raise interest rates to curb high inflation. In the exclusive interview, Greek central bank chief Stournaras also said the ECB should formally take rate cuts off the table but also give itself greater leeway over the timing of any hike.

  • Russia will offer only new OFZ government bonds after U.S. sanctions

    Russia will offer only new series of OFZ government bonds and stop offering existing series of debt, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the United States prohibited buying Russian government bonds issued after March 1. The U.S. government slapped restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday in a bid to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine, extending its existing sanctions on buying of Russian debt to the secondary market. Addressing the new sanctions, the Russian finance ministry said it would offer only new series of OFZ bonds starting from Feb. 22 and stop offering OFZ bonds registered before this date.

  • UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'

    SOUNDBITEUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night. --Duration: 00:54

  • Why Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the West

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics has raised the stakes in the volatile region, with Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to send “peacekeeping forces” to an area riven by conflict since 2014. With Russian troops still massed on Ukraine’s borders, the move is fraught with risk of military escalation. Western officials responded with sanctions, putting the self-proclaimed republics at the heart of one of Europe’s biggest securi

  • Putin ‘as ready as he can be’ for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US warns

    Vladimir Putin ‘dang near’ 100 per cent ready to have 150,000 troops in attack position, says US official

  • London Calling: Putin's motivations for unsettling Ukraine

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has been trying to unsettle Ukraine for many years. CBS news contributor Simon bates has more on Putin's motivations in this week's "London Calling."

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

    In videos that aired Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.