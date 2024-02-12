Top UN official has 'no idea' where to evacuate people from Rafah

Philippe Lazzarini (2nd R), Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, speaks during a visit by the German Development Minister to the UNRWA headquarters in Amman. Hannes P Albert/dpa

A top UN official in Gaza said he has "no idea" where to evacuate civilians from the city of Rafah after a call from the Israeli government for assistance.

UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) director Philippe Lazzarini said every time people were instructed to move, this area in Gaza was later attacked.

"People have been just moved from one place to the other," Lazzarini said.

"Each time they were told to go to a given place, saying: 'this will be a safer place,' It has been proven that the place was not safe.

"So to go where? I don't know," he said.