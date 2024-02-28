Top US court will rule on Trump immunity claims

The Supreme Court will decide if ex-President Donald Trump is immune from being prosecuted on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The 6-3 conservative majority court decided on Wednesday to hear Mr Trump's claims that he should be shielded from criminal liability.

The ruling marks the first time the court has weighed in on such a case.

A US Court of Appeals panel has already rejected Mr Trump's argument that he enjoys presidential immunity.

Mr Trump had claimed in the landmark legal case that he was immune from all criminal charges for acts he said fell within his duties as president.

But the court ruled unanimously against the 77-year-old, writing that: "We cannot accept former President Trump's claim that a president has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralise the most fundamental check on executive power - the recognition and implementation of election results."

He appealed the case to the Supreme Court and asked to put that decision on hold.

Mr Trump was charged last year with witness tampering and conspiracy to defraud the US in federal court in Washington DC over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

That trial was originally scheduled for March.

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for the week of April 22, meaning the Washington DC trial date will be delayed while the high court considers the case.

The Republican front-runner candidate for president is facing a host of other federal and state criminal charges.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in all the cases, frequently referring to them as political "witch hunts".

The former president is facing a trial starting in late March on charges of falsifying business records over hush-money payment he made to a porn star.

The Supreme Court is also hearing arguments in a separate case weighing whether Mr Trump can be disqualified from running for a second term under the 14th Amendment's "insurrection ban."