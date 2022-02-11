Top US diplomat denies the Quad's purpose is to counter a rising China

5 min read
In this article:
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the notion on Thursday that the informal "Quad" alliance of the US, Australia, India and Japan exists only to counter a rising and more assertive China.

"This is not about standing against anyone in particular," Blinken told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation when asked whether the group's goal was to offset China's influence in the region.

Blinken (second from left), ahead of the Friday meeting of the Quad foreign ministers, takes part in a health security partnerships discussion in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

"It is about standing up for a rules-based order, making sure that we uphold those rules and principles if they're being challenged."

Blinken's interview came in the middle of a multi-day trip across the Pacific, and ahead of a meeting among the four Quad foreign ministers. A senior US State Department official said last week it would likely discuss the "challenges that China poses" to democratic values in the region.

Analysts and former officials say that Blinken's remarks on Thursday - including an apparent unwillingness to mention China by name while discussing the Quad's goals - reflect the delicate balance that the Joe Biden administration has to strike when corralling allies and confronting another superpower.

"One thing I've learned: diplomacy is all about ambiguity," said David Stilwell, who served as the State Department's top East Asia official during Donald Trump's administration. "If you come out too strong on any issue, you box yourself in. You force yourself into a corner."

"It's not 'all' about China - that's probably a better way of saying it," he added. "Throw that 'all' in there, and I think it gives you a better idea."

"If you come out too strong on any issue, you box yourself in," David Stilwell, shown in 2019, said. Photo: Reuters

The State Department said last week that the Quad ministers would discuss a range of issues, from coronavirus vaccine delivery to maritime and cyber security to countering disinformation and climate change. It did not mention China.

But Blinken has emphasised over the last year that Washington sees its allies and partners as essential in any effort to counter Beijing's growing power and influence around the world.

"It does come across as a bit disingenuous," said another former US official who served under both Trump and current President Biden, when asked about Blinken's insistence that the Quad was not about China.

"But they're trying to be sensitive to our allies' concerns," the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid undercutting the administration, said. "And there is a lot of truth to it - there's a lot more to the Quad than to counter China."

Over the last year, the Quad nations have jointly vowed to send more coronavirus vaccines around the world, fight global warming together and coordinate on infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Blinken: Century will be shaped by Indo-Pacific

Legislation making its way through the US Congress would establish an interparliamentary working group for the four countries - another step towards formalising the bloc.

In September, the four Quad leaders held a virtual meeting for the first time, hosted by Biden.

"The meetings I was in were very valuable," said Stilwell, the former State Department official. "People were finishing each other's sentences. The mood, the rapport among all four parties was very cooperative."

At the same time, Beijing's relationships with each of the Quad nations have been deteriorating.

In addition to frictions with the US, China has fought a deadly border war with India in the Himalayan region. It blocked Australian imports after Canberra called for an independent investigation into Covid-19's origins. And it has denounced Japan for speaking out about human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

"If you look at a rising China, a China that's fighting wars with its neighbours, that's the impetus - but it's not the reason - for [the Quad's] existence," said Stilwell. "There's much more to it than just China."

Beijing has also assailed the Quad as a whole, at one point likening it to "sea foam" in the ocean that gets attention and then dissipates.

When the Quad leaders met last year, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said the four countries should "stop forming closed and exclusive cliques".

Still, experts said that the US may not want to push its allies too hard, or make them feel like they have to choose sides with either only Washington or Beijing.

"We don't always need to be yelling 'China' from the rooftops," said Eric Sayers, a former adviser to the head of the US military's Pacific Command who is now a non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

"Of course the Quad is about China, but it's also about democracies doing big things together as an alternative to authoritarian leadership."

India woos chip-makers with Taiwan and Quad on its side, as it takes on China

Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Programme and director of the China Programme at the Stimson Center in Washington, said that the Quad had evolved over the last year, and is now less concerned with hard security and more with issues like supply chains and vaccines.

"There is a strong argument that the US is strengthening its partnerships because the partners are important, not because of China," she said.

"In fact, I do think the message is clear," she added. "The US is back because it is the leader of the world, not because there is a China to be dealt with."

