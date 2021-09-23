Live updates: Biden's envoy to Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of Haitian migrants

The Biden administration continues to face questions and criticism about how it is handling a surge of Haitian migrants crossing the southern border.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified this week before Congress about images of federal agents on horseback chasing migrants and the administration's plan for deporting Haitians back to their home country.

Thousands of migrants were living in a makeshift camp this week along the river bank separating Del Rio, Texas, from Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

On Thursday, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigned his post over what he called an "inhumane" decision to send back thousands of Haitian migrants.

Mexican authorities began staging on Thursday morning at a migrant camp in Ciudad Acuña, just across the river from Del Rio, Texas, where an encampment of thousands of Haitian migrants has drawn international attention.

Local, state and federal authorities rolled into a park on the south side of the river separating Mexico from the United States, bringing buses and state police vehicles, according to the El Paso Times.

The park entrance was blocked, the Associated Press reported, and a helicopter flew overhead on Thursday morning. State police vehicles spaced about 30 feet apart and a fence line funneled migrants to the crossing point they had been using to enter the U.S.

— Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times, and the Associated Press

President Biden's envoy to Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of Haitian migrants

WASHINGTON – A career U.S. diplomat to Haiti has resigned over the Biden administration's "inhumane" decision to deport thousands of Haitians attempting to enter the U.S. back to the island nation.

Ambassador Daniel Foote, a Special Envoy for Haiti, wrote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he could not be associated with the government's "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees." He has been in his post for two months.

Foote added that the U.S. approach to Haiti "remains deeply flawed," and that his advice has been ignored.

The letter was originally reported by PBS News Hour and Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian newspaper.

The move comes days after jarring images circulated from the Texas border with Mexico, where thousands of Haitian migrants arrived after migrating through other Latin American countries.

"The people of Haiti, mired in poverty, hostage to terror, kidnappings, robberies, and massacres of armed gangs and suffering under a corrupt government with gang alliances, simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy," Foote wrote.

Foote, who has spent his career in the Foreign Service, was appointed as Special Envoy in July.

— Matthew Brown

