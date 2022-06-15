Top US general Mark Milley says the ‘numbers clearly favor the Russians’ in east Ukraine right now

Top US general Mark Milley says the ‘numbers clearly favor the Russians’ in east Ukraine right now
Rebecca Cohen
·1 min read
In this article:
General Mark Milley testifies at a congressional hearing.
Gen. Mark MilleyRod Lamkey/Getty Images

  • Top US General Mark Milley said "the numbers clearly favor the Russians" in east Ukraine.

  • Milley noting that the current fighting in east Ukraine "is not a done deal."

  • On Tuesday, a Pentagon official said that Putin still wants to control a "significant portion" of Ukraine.

Top US General Mark Milley at a meeting with the Joint Staff Wednesday said "the numbers clearly favor the Russians" in Ukraine as the two countries remain embroiled in war.

Milley said a Russian victory in the region isn't an "inevitability," but added "I would say the numbers clearly favor the Russians, in terms of artillery," Milley said. "In terms of the numbers, they outgun and outrange."

He also noted that the current fighting in east Ukraine "is not a done deal."

On Tuesday, a Pentagon official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to control a "significant portion" of Ukraine, despite his forces failing to take Kyiv early in the invasion.

"I still think he has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country," US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said, Reuters reported.

The countries have been at war since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.

