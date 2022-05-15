Top US gravel cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson identified as woman shot, killed in East Austin

Austin Police Department

Austin police detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a 25-year-old US gravel cyclist in East Austin Wednesday.

Investigators Saturday said they identified a person of interest.

Police identified the woman as Anna Moriah Wilson, of Vermont, who was in Texas for a race.

At about 9:56 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a 911 call at a home at 1708 Maple Ave. According to a police news release, a woman told 911 operators that she returned home to find her friend bleeding and unconscious.

Read more: Homeless man attacked, killed by dog in South Austin, emergency officials say

"Investigators arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds," the news release states. "Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures. However, the victim died from her injuries."

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a rising gravel and mountain bike racer.

VeloNews reported that Wilson had flown from Colorado to Texas last week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, "where she was a favorite for the win on Saturday."

'Our world was shattered': Families mourn as Austin homicides on pace to match deadliest year

"There is no reason to suspect any threats to the public, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act," the news release states.

This is Austin's 27th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson shot and killed in East Austin