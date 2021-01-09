Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East traveled Saturday to the city of Laayoune, which Morocco considers the capital of the Western Sahara, laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory.

The U.S. Embassy in Morocco's capital, Rabat, called the visit by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker “historic.”

The United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara as part of a deal engineered by Washington for the normalization of ties between Morocco and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal last month.

Schenker visited the neighborhood of Laayoune that houses foreign consulates and met with the region’s top Moroccan official, or wali, Abdesslam Bikrat. The American diplomat is scheduled to head Sunday to Dakhla, a seaside town with a fishing port where the official U.S. presence in the Western Sahara likely is to be set up over time.

Schenker's visit comes less than two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, when Trump is officially set to leave office.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Christmas Eve statement that Washington plans initially to establish a virtual presence in Western Sahara to be managed from the U.S. Embassy in Morocco, focused on promoting economic and social development.

A “fully functioning consulate” is to follow, the statement said. It did not indicate whether the diplomatic post would be in Laayoune or Dakhla.

Washington’s decision to recognize Morocco’s claim over the Western Sahara, which the North African kingdom annexed from Spain in 1975, was a major policy shift. The move unnerved the Polisario Front, an organization that has spent decades pressing for the territory's independence, including during an all-out war with Morocco.

The decision also unnerved Morocco's neighbor Algeria, where the Polisario Front is based.

Schenker on Saturday also visited the headquarters of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, known as Minurso.

He was in Algeria a day earlier, reiterating there that Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara's autonomy should be the framework for negotiations, the online TSA-Algeria news site reported.

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum told him that Algeria seeks “impartiality” from the United States on the matter, the official APS news agency quoted a ministry statement as saying.

Latest Stories

  • Some Senate Republicans are open to impeachment, but path ahead is uncertain

    House Democrats appeared likely to impeach President Trump, which would make him the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Biden: Trump 'not fit to serve,' 'an embarrassment to the country'

    President-elect addresses new impeachment push, Trump not attending inauguration

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea after taking off from Jakarta

    An aircraft carrying more than 60 people has crashed into the sea off Indonesia, officials have said. The Boeing 737-500, which belonged to the Sriwijaya Air airline, lost contact with an airport control tower shortly after taking off at 2.36pm local time. Pictures on social media claimed to show that the plane - carrying 56 passengers and six crew - had landes in the sea. Three babies were said to be on board.

  • 'Acting President Pence'? 25th Amendment can rein in Trump even without removing him from office

    On Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first GOP lawmaker to join Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter silences a dangerous president Indonesian passenger plane with 62 on board goes missing over Java Sea

  • A rioter seen in on the Senate floor in combat gear carrying zip-tie handcuffs has been identified as a decorated Air Force veteran

    Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker identified Larry Rendall Brock Jr. as a former Lietenant Colonel in the US Air Force who claimed to have won medals.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Iranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows

    An Iranian ship arrived at the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, in what appeared to be a continuation of the commercial alliance between the two countries targeted by U.S. sanctions. Iran has been supplying gasoline to ease fuel shortages in Venezuela caused by decay of the South American nation's refineries and worsened by sanctions. It has also shipped food to help the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

  • New Georgia Sen. Warnock says riot shows 'words have power' — and he will use his for 'bringing people together'

    Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock blames President Trump and his allies for emboldening the mob that stormed the Capitol in D.C., where he will soon be sworn in as one of two Democratic senators from the normally Republican state, putting his party in charge of the Senate after six years in the minority.

  • Man Photographed with Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office Is Arrested

    Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had arrested the man pictured in a viral photograph sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg up on her desk when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Officials said they took 60-year-old Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark. and also released details about crimes for which several people will face federal charges.Barnett, who faces charges of violent entry and theft of public property, among other things, told KFSM that he was looking for a bathroom when he saw that the door to Pelosi’s office was open."I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he told KFSM. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk." Barnett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., awaiting his initial appearance, according to NBC News.A New York Times reporter on Wednesday shared a video of Barnett, which he said was taken after the Arkansan's time in the speaker's office, and shows him bragging about taking a personalized envelope from the office, which he says he didn't steal. > Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy> > -- Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021"I left a quarter on her desk," he said, and later added that he left a "nasty note" as well."I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he added.Barnett said that he knocked politely on the door to the office, but was then pushed inside by other rioters. Pelosi's aides have said her office was vandalized on Wednesday and that a laptop from a conference room had been stolen, though the equipment was only used for presentations.Officials earlier announced the arrests of 82 people at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports, while the FBI's Washington Field Office on Friday released 40 photos of people who are wanted in connection with the rioting at the Capitol.A state lawmaker from West Virginia was also charged Friday in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Derrick Evans, a Republican, reportedly recorded and then deleted a video of himself joining the crowd, leading to a petition asking for him to step down.Meanwhile, 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. is accused of having two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and what appeared to be homemade napalm, officials said.Police were able to link Coffman to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates, according to NBC News.Mark Leffingwell was charged and is accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after entering the Capitol. Leffingwell repeatedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet and chest, according to court papers.Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland is accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a separate magazine filled with ammunition. Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, is also accused of having a pocketknife at the time.He "immediately tried to flee" before police detained him, according to court papers. He told police he had the gun "for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone."

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • NJ Congressman Andy Kim Helps Clean Up Capitol Building Following Riot

    Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) decided to help out ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) officers to clean up the trash in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege on Thursday morning. A helping hand: The 38-year-old U.S. Representative from New Jersey’s Third Congressional District assisted officers after seeing the mess left by the pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, according to Associated Press.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her months of false claims against the company.Powell, who continued stumping for President Trump even after his campaign tried to distance itself from her, has alleged without any proof that Dominion machines somehow changed Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Powell on Friday seeking $1.3 billion for damages caused by her defamatory conspiracy peddling."Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Powell launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion," the company said in its complaint. "Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract," the complaint continued. The false claims about Dominion's machines were repeated at Trump's Wednesday rally in D.C., and by his supporters as they attacked the Capitol.Powell was far from the only Trump ally who spread false claims about Dominion; Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a frequent conspiracy monger. In December, Giuliani was reportedly told to expect "imminent" legal action from the company. A Dominion employee also recently sued Powell and others for harassment they suffered after the false claims.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter silences a dangerous president Indonesian passenger plane with 62 on board goes missing over Java Sea

  • Dan Crenshaw Condemns Fellow Republicans for ‘Lying’ to Trump Supporters

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on Thursday criticized fellow Republicans for “lying to millions” of people about the significance of Wednesday’s electoral vote count, which was delayed for hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the proceedings.In an appearance on Fox News, Crenshaw said that while he disagreed with Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) “in a fundamental way about the constitutionality of this process … and the ability of Congress to overturn any electoral votes,” period, that the pair were not to blame for the rioting that erupted on Wednesday.“Let's be very honest. Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley were not hyping up January 6th. They were not calling for people to fight in the streets. They were not saying this is the last stand. That being said, many members of Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have been doing that, for the last few weeks, saying constantly [that] this is our time to fight,” he said."They've been lying to people, lying to millions," Crenshaw added. "They've been lying that January 6th was going to be this big solution for election integrity, and it was never going to be. It was never going to solve anything and it was always unconstitutional."The former Navy SEAL also told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he believes “people have been lied to en masse by the millions.”“In the sense that they were led to believe Jan. 6 was anything but a political performance for a few opportunistic politicians to give a five-minute speech. That is all that it ever was,” he said. “People were lied to.”On Wednesday, as lawmakers met to tally the Electoral College votes that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, lawmakers and staffers were forced to evacuate or find shelter in barricaded rooms and underneath desks as a pro-Trump mob broke into the building.The proceedings were delayed but ultimately resumed Wednesday night, ending with the eventual confirmation of Biden’s victory.Crenshaw told the Houston Chronicle that while he shared some of his GOP colleagues’ disapproval of how some states had carried out their elections, that Congress never had the authority to overturn the elections and lawmakers had given Trump supporters false hope.He made an emotional plea to voters on Fox News saying the path forward would be to come together and make changes at the state-level."I know that I'm not going to lie to you," he told viewers. "I'm going to tell you where we have to do the hard work and we have to change these laws at the state level because these laws are loose. They don’t give people confidence.”"We hear you," he said, "but we have to come together and work at the state level and change these things."

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.