Top US officials meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, promise more military aid for Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will decide soon on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine. German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them. Rheinmetall's move is set to force Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear position on whether heavy weapons can be sent directly from Germany to Ukraine because the Marder deal requires approval from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz.