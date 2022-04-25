Top US officials meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, promise more military aid for Ukraine
Top US officials met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin promised more military aid to Ukraine.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine—It was the terrible stench they remembered as they left Mariupol. Before Russian airstrikes it was a city of nearly half a million people. Today dead bodies are still rotting under the debris of bombed buildings while only a few hundred Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold on.It is possible to escape from a burning city but the smell—like the pain of loss—stays with you for a long time.Shells crashed around the Lyubomirsky family and
After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims against Ukraine. Blinken's trip with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded in late February. (April 25)
The EU is offering Ukraine a sped-up path to membership, but Austria's foreign minister said he would prefer another route for Ukraine.
India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will decide soon on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine. German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them. Rheinmetall's move is set to force Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear position on whether heavy weapons can be sent directly from Germany to Ukraine because the Marder deal requires approval from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz.
Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate...
Officials feared sanctioning Alina Kabaeva would exacerbate US-Russia tensions, the WSJ reported. A sanctions package in her name is now on hold.
Ninety children and 218 adults were forcibly relocated from Ukraine to Vladivostok in the far east of Russia on Friday, a Mariupol official said.
Ukraine is gearing up for a different type of warfare in its eastern regions as Russia look to completely control the Donbas.
Vladimir Putin initially believed in a peace deal with Ukraine but has since changed his mind, sources close to him told the Financial Times.
NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.
UN chief warned that Putin will ‘manipulate’ Russia visit US says Russia is 'failing in its war aims' Russian soldiers write 'Christ is risen' on Easter missiles Don’t ban Russian energy, Gerhard Schroder tells Germany
Russian forces are attempting a pincer movement on Ukrainian forces in the Donbas. Will Western artillery, tanks and drones get there in time?
Multiple governors announced this week that their state National Guards would be sending armored vehicles to Ukraine in response to a request from the Pentagon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced this week that their state National Guards would be providing an unspecified number of M-113 armored personnel…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said “we are enduring dark times” in remarks commemorating Orthodox Easter, which comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Today we all believe in a new victory for Ukraine. And we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or evil,” Zelensky said. “We are enduring…
Mariupol has been under siege since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the remaining forces have taken shelter at the Azovstal steel plant.
